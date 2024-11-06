Trump’s victory to test his claim of ending Israeli war in Gaza within hours: Hamas

The Democratic party’s loss is the natural price for its leadership’s “criminal stance” towards Gaza, Abu Zuhri said.

“We urge Trump to learn from [Joe] Biden’s mistakes,” the official added.

Another senior Hamas official told the AFP news agency that the US, under Trump, who claimed victory in the presidential election, must end its “blind support” for Israel in the war in Gaza.

“This blind support for the Zionist entity must end because it comes at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region,” Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, stated.

The United States has sent tens of thousands of tons of arms and ammunition to Israel since October 2023 when the regime launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged enclave. More than 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The United States’ provision of military supplies to the Israelis, coupled with Washington’s diplomatic support for the Zionist leaders are among the key obstacles to achieving a ceasefire to stop the mass killing of the Palestinian people and the destruction of the blockaded territory, according to experts of regional and international affairs.

The Gaza Strip is under the “complete siege” of the Israeli regime forces where the Zionist war machine started its genocidal war on October last year after Hamas conducted Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the war, the Tel Aviv regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, cutting off water and food, fuel, electricity, and medicine to the more than two million Palestinians living there, carrying out a systemic genocide of the Gazan people.