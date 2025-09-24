Trump urges Gaza war to end ‘immediately’

“We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately,” Trump told world leaders in New York on Tuesday, adding that he has been “deeply engaged” in trying to secure a ceasefire.

He reiterated his call for the captives taken from Israel and being held in Gaza to be returned home.

“We have to get it done. We have to negotiate peace. We have to get the hostages back. We want all 20 back,” he added, referring to the 20 of the 48 remaining captives still believed to be alive.

Those who support peace should be united in demanding the release of the captives, he told the UNGA, while rejecting recent Western countries’ recognition of Palestinian statehood.

“As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise the Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities,” Trump said.

Trump had little criticism for Israel, which launched a deadly war on Gaza in October 2023.