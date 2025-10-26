Media WireMiddle East

Trump says measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of captives not returned

By IFP Media Wire

Measures will be taken against Hamas in case bodies of hostages will not be returned as soon as possible, US President Donald Trump has warned.

“Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other countries involved in this great peace will take action,” the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

The US president also added that he will be watching Hamas activities “very closely” during the coming 48 hours.

The first phase of a ceasefire took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

 

