Trump confirms US ‘making money’ from Ukraine war

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump praised the deal he signed in July under which the US sells weapons to fellow NATO members, which then deliver them to Ukraine.

“We’re not spending any more on the war. You know, we’re being paid for everything we’ve sent, unlike Biden. He gave them $350 billion, and it was shocking,” Trump said, stressing that “the war is being funded by NATO.”

“In fact, I don’t want to make money on that war, but we are actually making money on that war because they are buying our equipment, as you know,” the president added.

Trump has frequently criticized former US President Joe Biden for approving large military aid packages for Kiev and described President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman on earth.” He also insisted that NATO members in Europe should bear the primary burden of supporting Ukraine.

The US president reopened direct negotiations with Russia earlier this year but recently acknowledged that mediating an end to the conflict has been more difficult than he initially anticipated.

Moscow has maintained that no amount of Western weapons could deter its army from victory, arguing that the NATO countries are de facto participants in the conflict.