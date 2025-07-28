Trump claims Hamas stealing food amid Gaza hunger crisis

The president, while sitting next to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry, Scotland, was asked for his response to the images of starving children in Gaza.

“When I see the children and when I see, especially over the last couple of weeks people are stealing the food, they’re stealing the money, they’re stealing the money for the food. They’re stealing weapons, they’re stealing everything,” the president said.

He added, “It’s a mess, that whole place is a mess. The Gaza Strip, you know it was given many years ago so they could have peace. That didn’t work out too well.”

The Israeli military has reported that there is no proof that the Palestinian group had systematically stolen aid.