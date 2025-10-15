Trump announces start of ‘phase 2’ of Gaza ceasefire accord

“All twenty hostages are back and feeling as good as can be expected,” Trump wrote on his social media company Truth Social.

“A big burden has been lifted, but the job is not done. The dead have not been returned, as promised! Phase Two begins right now!!!” he added.

Hamas and Israel carried out a hostage-prisoner swap that saw hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released from Israel’s notorious Ofer military prison and other prison facilities in the Negev Desert. All 20 living Israeli hostages were also released.

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi convened a high-level summit Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, bringing together world leaders to garner international support for Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

Phase two of the US deal calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza, the formation of a multinational force and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli attacks killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, since October 2023, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.