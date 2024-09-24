Top UN officials demand ‘end to humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza’

In a joint statement, UN officials “mourn the loss of innocent life everywhere, including those killed on October 7 and during the 11 months of conflict since then”.

Calling for “a sustained, immediate and unconditional ceasefire”, UN officials also urged for the immediate release of all “hostages and all those arbitrarily detained”.

“Humanitarians must have safe and unimpeded access to those in need,” the statement added.

Highlighting the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict, with over 41,000 Palestinians killed and more than 95,500 injured since October, the statement noted that “more than 2 million Palestinians are without protection, food, water, sanitation, shelter, health care, education, electricity and fuel – the basic necessities to survive”.

“Women and girls’ dignity, safety, health and rights have been severely compromised,” it added.

Saying that “the risk of famine persists”, the UN officials stressed that all 2.1 million residents are in urgent need of food and livelihood assistance.

It stated that the healthcare has been devastated, with over 500 attacks on medical facilities in Gaza.

“Our capacity to deliver is indisputable if we are granted the access we need,” they said, pointing to polio vaccination campaigns that reached hundreds of thousands of children despite the conflict.

Citing the “unnecessary and disproportionate force unleashed in the West Bank”, the statement added “escalating settler violence, house demolitions, forced displacement and discriminatory movement restrictions, have caused increased fatalities and casualties”.

“The war is also jeopardizing the future for all Palestinians and rendering eventual recovery far from reach.”

UN officials further called for accountability for serious violations of international humanitarian law, insisting that “allowing the abhorrent, downward spiral caused by this war in the Occupied Palestinian Territory to continue will have unimaginable, global consequences”.

The statement also urged world leaders to exert diplomatic pressure, declaring, “Let us be clear: The protection of civilians is a bedrock principle for the global community and in all countries’ interest.”