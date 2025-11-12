Media WireMiddle East

Top adviser to Israeli PM resigns

By IFP Media Wire

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, a top adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced his resignation on Tuesday, according to reports.

In a letter to Netanyahu, Dermer stated that he had promised his family to serve only two years in office, the daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, was one of Netanyahu’s senior envoys in laying the groundwork for the US-sponsored normalization agreements known as Abraham Accords and played a major role in countering the Iranian nuclear program.

In February, he was asked by Netanyahu to lead Israel’s negotiating team for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal with Hamas.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks