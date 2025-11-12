Top adviser to Israeli PM resigns

In a letter to Netanyahu, Dermer stated that he had promised his family to serve only two years in office, the daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, was one of Netanyahu’s senior envoys in laying the groundwork for the US-sponsored normalization agreements known as Abraham Accords and played a major role in countering the Iranian nuclear program.

In February, he was asked by Netanyahu to lead Israel’s negotiating team for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal with Hamas.