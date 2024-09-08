Three paramedics killed in Israeli attack on southern Lebanon

Two other paramedics were also injured during the attack with one left in critical condition, NNA announced on Saturday.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health announced the team of paramedics was targeted by Israel as it extinguished fires caused by recent Israeli strikes in the area.

The incident is the second of its kind in the last 12 hours. An Israeli raid on the town of Qabrikha also wounded two paramedics.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has denounced Israel’s deadly attack on paramedics, stating that “this new aggression against Lebanon is a blatant violation of international laws … and human values”.

A statement from Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said that “due to [Israeli] aggression”, 27 emergency personnel and health workers have been killed and 94 others wounded since October.

Two hospitals and 21 health centres have been “targeted”, while 32 fire or ambulance vehicles have been “put out of service or partially damaged”. It urged an end to the “repeated and deliberate targeting of health workers and civilians”, it added.

Mikati has also demanded an urgent meeting with Western ambassadors after the fatal raid on Civil Defence personnel in southern Lebanon.

“Based on the principle that the Israeli enemy disregards international laws and norms, I have called for an urgent meeting with Western ambassadors and representatives of international organizations at the government palace on Monday,” he said in a statement.

The aim of the meeting is “to hold everyone accountable for stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to pressure the Israeli enemy, which ignores any law and continues to fuel its crimes against Lebanon and the Lebanese people”.