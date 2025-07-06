Thousands of Israelis demand release of hostages in Gaza

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that protesters called for a “comprehensive and not selective deal” that would lead to the release of all detainees in Gaza, alive or deceased.

Several family members of the hostages participated in the protest, chanting slogans that rejected any partial deal that might limit the release to a small number, according to the newspaper.

A number of relatives also gave speeches, urging pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to expedite the conclusion of a comprehensive deal without delay.

The demonstration coincided with the Israeli government’s announcement of its approval to send a delegation to the Qatari capital of Doha to negotiate an exchange deal proposal with Palestinian factions following a “positive” response from Hamas.

The official broadcasting authority stated that mediators are optimistic about bridging the gaps between the two sides, paving the way for an agreement.

Netanyahu is scheduled to leave for Washington early Sunday to meet US President Donald Trump, according to Haaretz.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 50 hostages, 20 of whom are held captive in Gaza. More than 10,400 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, subjected to torture, starvation and medical neglect, which has resulted in many deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war against Gaza, killing more than 57,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.