Thousands protest against detention of Istanbul mayor

Several roads had been closed, some social media platforms were restricted, and a four-day demonstration ban was put into place in an attempt to thwart protests.

However, despite the ban, many gathered outside the Istanbul’s police headquarters, the City Hall, and outside the headquarters of İmamoğlu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP).

One protester called the arrest “unlawful” and “baseless”.

“This is not democracy. It’s a sham of democracy. The people do not deserve this. We are upset of course. As humans, we are upset,” he said.

Riot policed blocked off roads leading to the Vatan Security Department, where the mayor was taken following his arrest.

İmamoğlu is a popular oppositon leader and the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A total of 100 people, including the mayor and several other prominent figures, were arrested.

İmamoğlu and his aides are suspected of alleged corruption, including extortion and fraud, as well as aiding the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), an outlawed party classified as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, Washington and other Turkish allies.

İmamoğlu’s arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on opposition figures, which has been criticised as a politically motivated in an attempt to silence dissent.

A day earlier, Istanbul University revoked the mayor’s bachelor degree, a requisite for running in elections under Turkish law.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the leader Republican People’s Party (CHP) Özgür Özel mirrored the criticism. He claimed Erdogan, who has experienced significant losses in local elections last year, targeted İmamoğlu as he feared losing to him in the ballots.

Özel also accused authorities of a “coup attempt”.

“They can do any evil. We are ready for any evil they can do. Because it is clear that the issue is not a political struggle, but a matter of existence or non-existence for the country,” he added.

Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc countered the allegations, and reminded that the courts operate independently.

“Characterizing investigations carried out by an impartial and independent judiciary as something like a coup, or using similar terms is extremely dangerous and incorrect,” Tunc stated.

The justice minister emphasised that the judiciary “does not take instructions from anyone.”

“Linking investigations and cases initiated by the judiciary to our president is, at best, presumptuous and inappropriate. The separation of powers between the legislature, executive and judiciary is essential in our country,” he concluded.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed deep concern over İmamoğlu’s arrest, and reminded Turkey of its obligation to uphold democratic values.

“Turkey is and an EU candidate country, Turkey must uphold the democratic values, especially the rights of elected officials,” von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

“We want Turkey to remain anchored to Europe, but this requires a clear commitment to democratic norms and practices, and it is key that Turkey respects these fundamental principles,” she added.