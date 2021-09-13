Third trial phase of Iranian vaccine kicks off

Iran says it’s begun the third phase of the clinical trial of its Covid vaccine dubbed Fakhra.

The third phase started on Monday in the presence of Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani .

The first volunteer to get the shot was General Dr. Reza Allah Veran, the head of the Defense Ministry’s Health and Treatment Department.

Officials say, at the third phase of Fakhra’s clinical trial, 40 thousand volunteer get the shot in three months and the final product will be delivered to the Health Ministry.

The first phase saw the vaccination of 135 volunteers and the in second phase, 500 people got the jab.

Iran has stepped up its vaccination campaign using foreign and Iranian vaccines and says the entire population will be fully inoculated in a few months.