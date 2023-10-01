Sunday, October 1, 2023
Terrorists will never succeed: Erdogan

By IFP Media Wire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that “terrorists” will never achieve their aims in Turkey in his address at the country’s parliament. The speech comes hours after a Sunday attack on the interior ministry, located very close to the parliament building.

“Today’s terrorist act in Ankara, in which two criminals were neutralised thanks to timely intervention of police, is last flutters of terrorism,” Erdogan said.

“Terrorists trying to destroy peace and citizens’ security will never succeed,” he continued, adding that burden of instilling morale in “terrorist” groups with political calculations will be very heavy.

Two police officers have been injured in a suicide bombing attack in front of the Interior Ministry in the Turkish capital, Ankara, according to the country’s interior minister. Their wounds are not life-threatening.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said in a post on social media that two attackers were responsible for the explosion.

Both attackers are dead. One detonated himself, while the other was killed, according to Turkish authorities.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has also said that the attack in Ankara will not stop the government’s determination to fight against “terrorism”.

“I wish a speedy recovery to our heroic police officers who were injured in this vile attack, and I convey my best wishes to the personnel of our Interior Ministry,” he stated

“We will continue our fight against terrorism with determination at home and abroad,” Fidan added in a statement he made on social media platform X.

The capital has been the scene of several attacks, particularly in the years 2015 and 2016.

Many of those were claimed by the outlawed separatist group the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or Daesh.

The PKK, which has waged an armed rebellion against the Turkish state since 1984, is blacklisted as a “terrorist” group by Ankara and its Western allies.

In October 2015, an attack by Daesh in front of a central station in Ankara killed 109 people.

