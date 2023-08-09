Wednesday, August 9, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Syrian reporter, soldiers killed in Daraa blast

By IFP Media Wire
Syria Damascus

A Syrian reporter and two Syrian soldiers were killed on Wednesday by an explosive device in the country's southern Deraa governorate, Syrian state media reported.

An earlier statement said that a cameraman from Syrian state television had also been killed but an update by Syrian state media said he was alive after having been rescued by local villagers.

Firas al-Ahmad, a reporter for Damascus-based outlet Sama TV, was killed alongside the two Syrian troops by a roadside bomb as they were heading back from al-Chiyah in Deraa, the update said.

Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency that gave rise to Daesh and other terrorist groups in the Arab country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks