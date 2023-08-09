Syrian reporter, soldiers killed in Daraa blast

An earlier statement said that a cameraman from Syrian state television had also been killed but an update by Syrian state media said he was alive after having been rescued by local villagers.

Firas al-Ahmad, a reporter for Damascus-based outlet Sama TV, was killed alongside the two Syrian troops by a roadside bomb as they were heading back from al-Chiyah in Deraa, the update said.

Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency that gave rise to Daesh and other terrorist groups in the Arab country.