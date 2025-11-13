Syrian flag hoisted at Britain embassy after 12-year closure

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, in the UK for an official visit, presided over the ceremony at the building in central London on Thursday.

The embassy had remained shut for more than a decade after the UK severed diplomatic ties with Damascus during the Syrian conflict.

In a post on the US social media company X, Sheybani described the moment as symbolic of a new chapter for his country, saying the reopening came “after years of isolation imposed by Assad’s chemical regime.”

“Syria is returning to the world with its free identity,” he added.

The UK government has not yet commented publicly on the ceremony or its implications for bilateral relations.

The flag raising represents the latest visible step in Syria’s efforts to restore diplomatic representation abroad after years of international isolation.