Media WireMiddle East

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg abused in Israeli jail: Activists

By IFP Media Wire

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was subjected to humiliation and harsh treatment in an Israeli prison after being captured aboard the Gaza aid flotilla, according to fellow activists and lawyers.

Thunberg was among the activists who attempted to breach the blockade of Gaza by sea, whose boats were intercepted by the Israeli Navy on Thursday and Friday. Most detainees were taken to Ketziot Prison in the Negev Desert, and more than 130 have since been deported to Türkiye.

Italian journalist Lorenzo D’Agostino told Anadolu that Israeli forces left flotilla members without fresh water for two days, while Thunberg was “wrapped in an Israeli flag and exhibited like a trophy.”

Turkish journalist Ersin Celik said he witnessed the “torture” of Thunberg.

“They dragged little Greta by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag. They did everything imaginable to her, as a warning to others,” he told the outlet.

Activists Hazwani Helmi and Windfield Beaver also stated that Thunberg was paraded with an Israeli flag and “used as propaganda” during Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the prison.

The Swedish Embassy in Tel Aviv has announced that Thunberg had complained about “harsh treatment” and not receiving enough food or water. The Israeli rights group Adalah also noted the activists were “forced to kneel with their hands zip-tied for at least five hours.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as “complete lies,” saying that Thunberg and other activists were “safe and in good health.” The ministry added that “their true goal was provocation in the service of Hamas, not humanitarian assistance.”

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks