Saturday, October 21, 2023
Survey: Most Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Israel-Hamas conflict

By IFP Media Wire
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks to the press in front of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, onboard of Air Force One en route from Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 18, 2023.

As many as 56% of US citizens are critical of the way President Joe Biden is handling the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, while 44% are of the opposite view, according to a new poll.

The survey split heavily along party lines, with 66% of Democrats happy about the president’s policy in the conflict, whereas 72% of Republicans disapprove of it.

Opinions also divided on whether the United States should provide military aid to Israel, with 57% of Republicans supporting this idea and 53% of Democrats against. Meanwhile, 70% of Democrats threw support behind sending humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip versus just 41% of Republicans.

The survey was conducted among 1,878 US adults residents from October 16-19. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9 percentage points.

During a national address on Thursday, Biden said he would send a supplemental request to Congress on Friday to provide Israel and Ukraine with urgent security funds. Media reported that the extra funding for Israel would total $14 billion.

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,400 people have been killed in the Hamas assault and over 4,000 have been wounded.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 4,000 people.

