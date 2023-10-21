Survey: Most Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Israel-Hamas conflict

The survey split heavily along party lines, with 66% of Democrats happy about the president’s policy in the conflict, whereas 72% of Republicans disapprove of it.

Opinions also divided on whether the United States should provide military aid to Israel, with 57% of Republicans supporting this idea and 53% of Democrats against. Meanwhile, 70% of Democrats threw support behind sending humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip versus just 41% of Republicans.

The survey was conducted among 1,878 US adults residents from October 16-19. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9 percentage points.

During a national address on Thursday, Biden said he would send a supplemental request to Congress on Friday to provide Israel and Ukraine with urgent security funds. Media reported that the extra funding for Israel would total $14 billion.

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,400 people have been killed in the Hamas assault and over 4,000 have been wounded.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 4,000 people.