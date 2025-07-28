Support for Palestinians in Britain rises amid humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza: Poll

The findings, by the think tank More in Common, revealed that 29 percent of respondents sympathised more with the Palestinian side in the war, compared to 15 percent who sympathised more with Israel.

This marks an 11-point rise in support for Palestinians since November 2023, just weeks after the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on 7 October.

This growing support comes against the backdrop of catastrophic conditions in Gaza, where at least 127 Palestinians, including more than 85 children, have died of starvation since Israel’s blockade resumed in March.

More than 1,121 Palestinians have also been killed while seeking aid at distribution sites manned by Israeli soldiers and US security contractors.

Earlier this week, the UK and 27 other countries condemned what they described as “the drip-feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians” seeking food and water.

When asked about Israel’s conduct in the war, 48 percent of respondents said the Israeli military response in Gaza has been disproportionate, compared to 28 percent who disagreed.

The UK’s arms exports to Israel have also been under increasing scrutiny. While dozens of arms export licences were suspended last year, campaigners and many MPs argue the steps do not go far enough. Last week, nearly 60 MPs and peers called for a full arms embargo.

The poll suggests public support for such a move: 41 percent said the UK should stop exporting any weapons to Israel, while only 14 percent supported exporting both offensive and defensive arms.

However, 41 percent of respondents said it was right for the UK government to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, while 29 percent said the decision was wrong.

Palestine Action, known for its direct action targeting UK-based arms manufacturers linked to Israel, was banned earlier this year under terrorism legislation – a move criticised by human rights organisations that argue it criminalises non-lethal protest against military complicity.

Meanwhile, half of Britons surveyed believed Hamas does not represent the views of ordinary Palestinians, compared with 16 percent who did.