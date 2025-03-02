Starmer reaffirms UK support for Ukraine during meeting with Zelensky after White House clash

Starmer’s comments come one day after a heated exchange between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the White House that further exposed rifts in relations between Europe and the United States.

Zelensky left Washington early without signing a mineral deal with the United States after Trump reportedly ordered his officials to tell the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House, despite protest from the Ukrainians.

“We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take,” Starmer told reporters at a press briefing alongside Zelensky, adding that Ukraine has “full backing across the United Kingdom.”

Starmer also emphasized the UK’s “unwavering determination” to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked Starmer for his country’s staunch support, stating, “We are happy to have such partners and such friends.”

The meeting with Starmer comes one day ahead of a summit with European leaders hosted by the British PM to discuss joint defense and security plans.

Following the exchange, a number of European leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Zelensky.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the EU’s commitment to stepping up assistance to Ukraine, enabling the country to continue resisting the aggressor.

“Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge,” Kallas posted on X.

Zelensky arrived at 10 Downing Street earlier in the day to cheers from the crowd while exiting his motorcade. The president did not respond to shouted questions on Trump as he was greeted by Starmer.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Zelensky met King Charles. The meeting comes days after King Charles invited Trump for a second state visit to Buckingham Palace. Trump previously visit Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 during his first term in office.