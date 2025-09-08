Shooting in East Jerusalem kills at least six

Paramedics said at least 12 people were injured and six were in “serious condition” after the shooting on Monday morning at Ramot Junction. Several others were “lightly injured by glass” and treated at the scene, Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom, added.

Israeli police described the shooting as a suspected “terror attack”.

“A security officer and a civilian” shot and killed the perpetrators soon after the shooting began, police confirmed.

The police said the perpetrators arrived in a vehicle and opened fire at a bus station.

Israeli forces closed all checkpoints between East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank after the attack.

The Israeli military said it had reinforced its forces in the wider Jerusalem area and was conducting a wide-ranging search for what it described as “accomplices” in the shooting.

In reaction to the shooting, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has “reiterated its firm position of rejecting and condemning any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”. Its presidential office said in a statement from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank that the PA denounces “all forms of violence and terrorism regardless of their source”.

Neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has claimed responsibility for the shooting but have expressed “congratulations” for the attack.