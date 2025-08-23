Several countries join EU, UN in opposing Israel’s illegal settlement plan

“We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms,” the 21 countries said in a joint statement, describing Israel’s construction plans as a “violation of international law”.

The statement follows news this week that Israel will formally move forward with a settlement on a 12-square-kilometre (4.6-square-mile) tract of land east of Jerusalem known as “East 1” or “E1”.

The development, which will include 3,400 new homes for Israeli settlers, will cut off much of the occupied West Bank from occupied East Jerusalem while also linking up thousands of illegal Israeli settlements in the area.

East Jerusalem carries particular significance to Palestinians as the top choice for the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The group of 21 nations added any plans for a two-state solution will become impossible “by dividing any Palestinian state and restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem”.

The group includes Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The illegal settlement also “risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability, taking us further away from peace”, the group stressed, while bringing “no benefits to the Israeli people”.

The Palestinian Authority, the European Commission and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres have all voiced opposition to plans for the E1 settlement since Israel first announced the news last week.