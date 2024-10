Israeli police said the attack happened at 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT) when two men armed with guns entered a light rail station in Jaffa, southern Tel Aviv, and opened fire.

Police added the two men who carried out the attack were subsequently killed.

Israel’s national emergency service, the MDA, said paramedics gave medical aid to the wounded people on the site who had varying degree of injuries.

“There are several wounded with varying degrees of injuries,” the MDA added.