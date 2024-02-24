Second anniversary of war: Zelensky says Ukraine will “succeed”

“Today, unfortunately, each of us has someone to keep a moment of silence and honour the memory of. Together we bow our heads. 730 days of pain. But at the same time, 730 days of hope,” Zelensky said in the video, which was recorded from the Hostomel airport.

The Ukrainian president went on to encourage his fellow countrymen by reminding them of what has been achieved over the past two years.

“Remembering what Ukrainians have already done, you know that we can definitely do it. We are capable. We will succeed. And here, in this place (Hostomel airport), you realize it in the best way possible: the metal may fail, but not the Ukrainians,” he added.

Zelensky praised his nation for surviving the beginning of the war and even thriving against all odds.

“A nation that survived the first three days. And did not fall on the fourth. And won on the fifth day. And then a month. And then – six months. And now – two years,” Zelensky stated.

“We are fighting for it. For 730 days of our lives. And we will win. On the best day of our lives,” he concluded.

As Ukraine enters its third year of war today, leaders across the world are determined to continue standing with President Zelensky and are urging countries to renew their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has so far cost the lives of over 10,300 civilians, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations chief called for peace and justice as the UN Security Council convened on Friday to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. António Guterres told the council that Russia’s aggression directly violated the United Nations Charter and international law.

“Two years on — and a decade since Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol — the war in Ukraine remains an open wound at the heart of Europe,” Guterres said.

“It is high time for peace — a just peace, based on the United Nations Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions,” Guterres added.

The secretary-general also stated that “all perpetrators must be held to account” for reports of torture and sexual violence inflicted on civilians and prisoners. Nearly four million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, and over 14.5 million people inside the country need humanitarian assistance, he continued.

Guterres also warned of the conflict expanding and “fanning regional instability”.