Sadegh Amoli Larijani Quits as Member of Iran’s Guardian Council

Sadegh Amoli Larijani
Sadegh Amoli Larijai has resigned from membership of the Guardian Council.
Serious differences reportedly emerged between Larijani and the council after his brother Ali Larijani was disqualified by the council from running in the presidential election last June.

One of the duties of the Guardian Council is to review the qualifications of presidential nominees.
Following Sadegh Amoli Larijani’s resignation, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a decree, appointed Hosseini Khorassani as a member of the Guardian Council to replace Larijani.

