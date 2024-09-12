Media WireEurope

Russia says West claims on weapons deliveries to Moscow from abroad groundless

By IFP Media Wire
Recent deliberations about alleged deliveries of weapons to Russia from abroad are groundless, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed.

“We hear about a lot of allegations regarding some kind of supplies of some kind of weapons to Russia, but they are groundless,” Peskov told journalists commenting on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent statement that Iran had been allegedly supplying Russia with missiles.

“We are developing our relations with a number of countries, we are cooperating in various spheres, and we will continue this cooperation in the interests of all involved countries,” he added.

On Tuesday, the US announced the measures against Iran Air and a number of Iranian and Russian shipping companies after Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the entities of transporting Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. The UK, France, and Germany followed suit by canceling bilateral agreements allowing Iran Air to enter their airspace, and by sanctioning Russian and Iranian companies, vessels, and individuals allegedly involved in the missile trade.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US and its allies were acting “on false intelligence and false logic.”

“Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period,” he wrote. “Sanction addicts should ask themselves: how is Iran able to make and supposedly sell sophisticated arms?”

“Sanctions are not the solution but part of the problem,” he concluded.

Aragachi is not the first Iranian official to deny supplying the missiles to Russia.

“No missile was sent to Russia and this claim is a kind of psychological warfare,” senior military commander Fazlollah Nozari told Iranian media on Monday.

“We strongly reject the claims of Iran’s role in exporting arms to one side of the war,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters later that day, referring to the Ukraine conflict.

“Iran’s accusers are the ones who are among the biggest arms exporters to one side of the war,” he added.

