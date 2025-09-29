Russia using ‘shadow fleet’ tankers to launch drones towards European cities: Ukraine

The comments come amid increased tension between Russia and NATO countries over airspace violation. Over the past month, Russian drones have violated Polish, Romanian, and possibly Dutch, Finnish, and Danish airspace.

On Sept. 19, Estonia accused Russia of violating its airspace with three MiG-31 fighter jets, which remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, triggering NATP’s Article 4. While on Sept. 26, Hungarian fighter jets intercepted five Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

Zelensky made the comments during his evening address, calling for additional sanctions to be implemented on Russia’s shadow fleet, amid the drone threats.

“It is especially important that the sanctions hit Russia’s energy trade and the entire infrastructure of the Russian tanker fleet painfully,” Zelensky said.

“This is further evidence that the Baltic Sea and other seas should be closed to Russian tankers, at least for the shadow fleet,” he added.

Russia’s shadow fleet has been increasingly targeted by Western sanctions as Ukraine’s international partners seek to limit Russian oil revenues, which help fund Moscow’s war machine.

The shadow fleet includes hundreds of older, often uninsured or poorly maintained tankers. These typically operate under the flags of other countries and have little transparency, making it difficult for regulators to enforce sanctions.

Amid the European Union’s anticipated 19th sanctions package, U.S. officials have also considered new sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet should Russian President Vladimir Putin fail to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Despite an initial deadline for the sanctions being set for Aug. 8, U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to implement additional sanctions on Russia.

Following Zelensky’s meeting with Trump in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly earlier this week, the Ukrainian president said in his evening address that Kyiv “count(s) on strong steps from the United States of America.”