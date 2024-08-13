“In the current situation, Washington is working on options to replace the Ukrainian leader with a more manageable and less corrupt figure who would suit most Western allies,” the statement said.

Zelensky is taking “insane steps” that threaten to escalate the situation far beyond the borders of Ukraine, the SVR added.

The United States considers former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov a suitable candidate to replace Zelensky.

“The former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Arsen Avakov, is currently being considered as a suitable candidate. The US considers Avakov’s ‘strengths’ to be his close ties with Ukrainian nationalist formations and his continuing contacts with the leaders of European countries,” the statement read.

Moreover, the US administration is planning to launch a powerful information campaign to discredit Zelensky in order to force him to leave his post, the SVR said.

“The US administration has already instructed affiliated NGOs to work out the scenario of Avakov’s coming to power in Ukraine. Now this issue is being discussed with the leaders of the leading Ukrainian opposition parties … as well as with a number of influential deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from the ruling Servant of the People party,” the statement noted.