Russia unveils new nuclear submarine

The ceremony took place in Severodvinsk, and was attended by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and other top brass.

“Today is a significant event for us: the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the slipway of the renowned Sevmash shipyard,” Belousov stated.

“Carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems, it will enable us to successfully accomplish missions related to ensuring the security of Russia’s maritime borders and protecting its national interests in various parts of the world’s oceans,” he said.

The minister added that the submarine still has to complete a series of sea tests, and wished its crew and builders further success.

The ‘Khabarovsk’ “was specifically designed and built for the Poseidon,” former Chief of the Russian Navy’s General Staff, Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, told RIA Novosti on Saturday.

The Poseidon cannot currently be intercepted by any means, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Russia successfully carried out tests involving the state-of-the-art drone, as well as the unlimited-range Burevestnik cruise missile, Putin announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came amid a stall in Ukraine peace talks, and discussions of potential US Tomahawk supplies to Kiev.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he had instructed the Department of War to start testing nuclear weapons, citing strategic competition with Russia and China.

However, Russia is “still not” in an arms race with the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked to comment on the recent arms tests.