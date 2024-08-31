Russia: Ukrainian strike kills 5, injures dozens in Belgorod

Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have on multiple occasions shelled Russian border regions, causing civilians deaths, injuries and damage to infrastructure. Kiev, in turn, has repeatedly accused Moscow of targeting residential areas and civilian buildings on its territory.

In a post on its Telegram channel on Saturday, the investigative committee wrote that it had launched a criminal probe into a suspected terrorist act in connection with the “Ukrainian armed groups’ attack on Belgorod and Belgorod district”.

“Russia’s investigative committee is establishing the circumstances of the event and the individuals involved in the terrorist attack,” the message added.

In a separate post on Telegram late on Friday, Belgorod Region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that Ukrainian forces had used cluster munitions fired from a Czech-made Vampire multiple-launch rocket system in their latest strike on Belgorod.

According to the official, “one woman and four men died at the scene from their injuries before the ambulances arrived.” Out of the 46 injured people, seven are minors, the mayor revealed. Ten people are said to be in serious condition as a result of the attack.

The shelling also inflicted damage on at least three apartment buildings, as well as two commercial buildings in Belgorod, Gladkov reported.

The official noted that some of the incoming rockets had been “shot down [by Russian air defenses] as they approached the city”.

Also under fire that day was the city of Shebekino, where one civilian was wounded, the governor wrote in a separate message.

Earlier on Friday, Gladkov reported that a number of settlements had been targeted by Ukrainian drones, with at least three local residents sustaining injuries and several households incurring material damage as a result.