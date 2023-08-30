Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 553

Russia launched a “massive” attack on Kyiv overnight: Ukrainian official

Russia conducted a “massive” attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday night using drones and missiles, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, on Wednesday.

“Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring,” Popko wrote on Telegram.

Popko stated several groups of drones traveled towards Kyiv “from different directions,” and later missiles were launched toward the city from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Air defense forces destroyed more than 20 “enemy targets,” he added.

Two men ages 26 and 36 were killed, while three others sustained injuries of varying severity from falling debris, according to the Kyiv city military administration. Two of those injured were hospitalized.

Earlier Wednesday, Kyiv mayor’s said fire and rescue services were working at wreckage sites in the Darnitsky and Shevchenkivskiy districts.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilnehas also reported explosions in the southern city of Odesa early Wednesday after the head of its regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, warned of Russian rocket attacks and asked residents to stay in shelter.

Ukrainian military boats destroyed and several drones intercepted: Russian defense ministry

The Russian defense ministry claimed that four Ukrainian military high-speed boats were destroyed in the Black Sea with personnel on board.

It also announced several drones were intercepted over various Russian regions in the early hours of Wednesday.

“On August 30, at about 00.00 Moscow time, a naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea destroyed four high-speed military boats with landing groups of Ukrainian special operations forces with a total number of up to 50 people,” the Russian defense ministry claimed in a Telegram post.

The defense ministry also added three Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Bryansk region, one over Oryol region and one over Kaluga region in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sevastopol Gov. Mikhail Razvozhaev reported Russian air defense forces repelling Ukrainian drone attacks in the area of Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea in the early hours of Wednesday.

Over 1,300 schools in Ukraine destroyed

More than 1,300 schools have been totally destroyed in government-held Ukraine since the invasion began last year, UNICEF has said. Others have also been seriously damaged, the UN agency added.

US announces additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine

The United States is providing an additional $250 million security assistance package to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday.

Blinken said the assistance package includes air defense missiles, artillery ammunition, Javelin systems and rockets, and mine-clearing equipment

The US will also be supplying ambulances “spare parts, services, training, and transportation,” Blinken stated.

“This package of weapons and equipment, which are valued at $250 million, is being executed under drawdowns previously directed for Ukraine,” he added.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks,” Blinken said, adding, “Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

Ukrainian FM: Prigozhin’s fate shows possible peace negotiations with Russia would be futile

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated Tuesday the fate of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin proves the futility of possible peace negotiations with Russia.

“Prigozhin was in conflict with Putin,” Kuleba said during a press conference in Paris alongside his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

“They agreed on security guarantees, and then Putin killed him. There’s no reason to believe that in other negotiations Putin would behave differently,” he added.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the plane crash that killed Prigozhin and other Wagner deputies.

While in Paris, Kuleba also met with a number of leading French military-industrial complex companies and discussed “specific Ukrainian-French cooperation and coproduction projects,” he said in a post on social media.

Ukraine blasts Pope Francis’ address to Russian youth as “imperialist propaganda”

Ukrainian officials have criticized Pope Francis’ address to Russian youth, calling it “imperialist propaganda.”

The pontiff made a video address to the 10th All-Russian Catholic Youth Assembly in St. Petersburg on Friday during which he urged them to view themselves as descendants of the Russian empire.

“Never forget your heritage. You are the descendants of great Russia: the great Russia of saints, rulers, the great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, that empire — educated, great culture and great humanity. Never give up on this heritage,” the pope said.

“You are descendants of the great Mother Russia, step forward with it. And thank you — thank you for your way of being, for your way of being Russian.”

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko called the pope’s speech “imperialist propaganda.”

“This is the kind of imperialist propaganda, ‘spiritual bonds’ and the ‘need’ to save ‘Great Mother Russia’ which the Kremlin uses to justify the murder of thousands of Ukrainians and the destruction of hundreds of Ukrainian towns and villages,” Nikolenko said in a Facebook post.

The pope’s mission should be “precisely to open the eyes of Russian youth to the devastating course of the current Russian leadership” and instead he is promoting “Russian great-power ideas, that are, in fact, the reason for Russia’s chronic aggression,” Nikolenko added.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself to Peter the Great during an exhibition dedicated to the first Russian emperor, using the comparison to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in a statement that Peter the Great and Catherine the Great are the “worst examples of imperialism and extreme Russian nationalism,” warning that the pope’s words “could be perceived as support for the nationalism and imperialism that has caused the war in Ukraine today.”

“As a Church, we want to state that in the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, such statements inspire the neocolonial ambitions of the aggressor country,” Shevchuk added.

The Vatican rejected the interpretation of the pope’s words as praise of imperialism.

“The Pope intended to encourage young people to preserve and promote all that is positive in the great cultural and Russian spirituality, and certainly not to exalt imperialist logic and government personalities, cited to indicate some historical periods of reference,” the Vatican statement announced.