Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 538

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the US for its decision to send Kyiv a new security assistance package valued at $200m, which includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds and mine-clearing equipment.

“I want to thank the United States today for the new package, Munitions for Patriots, for HIMARS, artillery, Javelins and more. These are much-needed things,” he said in his evening address.

“There will be even more work soon with our partners for the sake of defence,” he added.