Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 538

Zelensky thanks US for newly-announced military package
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the US for its decision to send Kyiv a new security assistance package valued at $200m, which includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds and mine-clearing equipment.
“I want to thank the United States today for the new package, Munitions for Patriots, for HIMARS, artillery, Javelins and more. These are much-needed things,” he said in his evening address.
“There will be even more work soon with our partners for the sake of defence,” he added.
US to send Ukraine security assistance valued at $200m
The US announced it will send Ukraine new security assistance worth $200m.
The aid includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armour capabilities and mine-clearing equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Last week, the Reuters news agency reported that two unnamed US officials stated Washington would begin to distribute $6.2bn of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error.
The newly-discovered funds represent the last of a congressionally authorised $25.5bn in weapons for Ukraine that may be shipped from US stocks.
Ukrainian PM thanks Germany for support
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has thanked Germany’s finance minister and government for their support in financial aid and sanctions against Russia.
On X, formally known as Twitter, he wrote: “During a meeting with Christian Lindner, thanked Germany for military, sanction and financial support. We discussed prospects for cooperation with German KfW [German Credit Institution for Reconstruction]. We expect German companies to participate in Ukraine’s recovery.”
Shmyhal also posted about the meeting on Telegram, where he added, “Ukraine received more than 1.5 billion euros [$1.64bn] of macro-financial assistance from Germany, most of it in the form of a grant. We are grateful for the support of the IMF [International Monetary Fund] program, for the role of Germany in the EU Ukraine Facility program, [and] for the promotion of European integration.
“Christian Lindner emphasised that Germany will continue to support Ukraine, and our cooperation projects will have a long-term nature,” he continued.