Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 448

Russia expends more munitions to overwhelm and confuse Ukrainian air defenses: US official

Russia is expending more munitions than usual in an attempt to overwhelm and confuse Ukrainian air defenses, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

Russia launched larger aerial attacks from several directions at once, the official said, targeting command and control centers in Kyiv and other high-value locations.

Russia may have begun the expanded attacks in an attempt to force Ukraine to delay its highly-anticipated counteroffensive, the official said. But Ukraine has been able to withstand the attacks, intercepting a high percentage of the incoming missiles and drones with the layered air defenses provided by Western nations.

The expanded attacks may even work to Ukraine’s advantage, the official added, as Russia dips deeper into its limited supply of precision munitions.

On Tuesday, Russia unleashed a barrage with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles launched from fighter jets, Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea, and land-based Iskander missiles, the head of Ukraine’s military said. The attack came from the north, south and east. The attack likely damaged – but did not destroy – a Patriot system, another official told CNN, as the US assesses the extent of the damage.

Earlier this month, Ukraine used its newly-delivered Patriot missiles to intercept a hypersonic Kinzhal missile, marking the first time the US-made missile interdicted a weapon Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed was impossible to stop.

Last week, President Volodmyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs “a bit more time” before it begins its counter-offensive

UK and Netherlands working to build international coalition to help Ukraine procure F-16 fighter jets

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are working to build an “international coalition” to help Ukraine procure F-16 fighter jets “at this pivotal moment in the resistance to Putin’s invasion,” according to the Downing Street readout of the leaders’ meeting Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte agreed they would work to build international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F16 jets,” a Downing Street spokesperson said, following Sunak and Rutte’s meeting at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

Sunak also “reiterated his belief that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO and the leaders agreed on the importance of allies providing long-term security assistance to Ukraine to guarantee they can deter against future attacks,” according to the spokesperson.

Ukraine swiftly welcomed the news of the international coalition talks.

“We need F-16s and I am grateful to our allies for their decision to work in this direction, including training our pilots. In particular, Belgium has confirmed its readiness to train,” said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, on Telegram.

Speaking in the United Kingdom Monday, Zelensky welcomed promises of fresh military aid from European leaders – but renewed his demands to be provided with modern fighter jets.

Ukraine is hankering for US-made F-16s to help secure its skies, but some of its allies have been reluctant to offer weapons that would allow Kyiv to reach Russian soil.

Following his visit with the British prime minister Monday, Zelensky hinted that Ukraine is closer to receiving F-16s, saying that Ukraine and the UK “continue to work on the fighter jet coalition,” and “we’re actively moving forward.”

Zelensky also thanked Great Britain for agreeing to train Ukrainian pilots.

Russian defense minister denies Ukraine shot down 6 Kinzhal missiles

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu denied Ukraine shot down as many as six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The Russian Federation has not launched as many ‘Kinzhals’ as they allegedly shoot down every time when making their statements,” Shoigu told Russian state media RIA Novosti.

He said the number of intercepts claimed by Ukraine was “three times more than [the missiles] we are launching.”

“And they get the kind of missile wrong all the time,” Shoigu claimed, adding, “That’s why they don’t hit them.”

Ukrainians claimed they intercepted all 18 Russian missiles launched at the country in the early hours of Tuesday morning, including six Kinzhals.

US State Department won’t rule out designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department would not rule out designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its accused atrocities in Ukraine.

In an angry line of questioning at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on China Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Blinken: “You’re never going to designate Russian state sponsored terrorism, are you?”

Blinken quickly responded, “never say never.”

Blinken later in the hearing highlighted the sanctions that the US has put on Russia.

Lawmakers and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly put pressure on the Joe Biden administration to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terror, but the Biden administration has not taken that action out of concern for unintended consequences.

Earlier this year the US Treasury Department announced that it would designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner as a “transnational criminal organization.”

German chancellor says a “register of damages” is needed for Ukraine from the Russian war

A “register of damages” listing all the harm caused by Russia during its war in Ukraine is important for the reconstruction of the war-torn country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said upon arrival to a Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Tuesday.

The register was the “prerequisite” for Ukraine’s allies to work on a joint plan for the reconstruction of the country, Scholz stated, adding it was of “the utmost importance” for Ukraine’s future.

European leaders have gathered in Reykjavik for a summit of the COE, the European body governing human rights on the continent. It’s only the fourth summit of the body in almost 75 years of its establishment.

Council of Europe says its “top priority” during summit is supporting Ukraine

The main European body governing human rights on the continent is meeting at its fourth summit in almost 75 years on Tuesday, with a “top priority” of supporting Ukraine against Russia’s war.

The Council of Europe, which was set up in 1949 in the wake of World War II to promote “human rights, democracy and the rule of law” across Europe, held its first summit in 1993 following the fall of the Berlin Wall. It has not held a summit since 2005.

The COE’s Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić said that the war in Ukraine “must take center stage” at the summit.

“Accountability for the death and destruction caused by Russian aggression is vital,” she added.

Tiny Kox, president of the COE Parliamentary Assembly, said “the return of a large-scale war of aggression in Europe” highlights that the “solidity and resilience of European democracies, their respect for human rights, and their adherence to the rule of law are the best guarantees for each other’s prosperity, security and peaceful future.”

Russia was expelled from the COE in March 2022 after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. There are now 46 member states of the Council, as well as six observer states: the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Israel and The Holy See.

Russia claims it hit a US-made Patriot air defense system, while Ukraine says it intercepted all missiles

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed a US-made Patriot air defense system in Kyiv in a missile strike on Tuesday.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a concentrated strike with long-range air and sea-based high-precision weapons at the points of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as at the places of storage of ammunition, weapons and military equipment delivered from Western countries,” it said in a post on Telegram, adding, “The goal of the strike has been reached. All assigned objects have been hit.”

However, Ukraine said it intercepted all 18 Russian missiles launched at the country in the early hours of Tuesday morning, including six Kinzhal missiles.

Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, would only say, “We cannot comment on this. We’ll stay out of commenting on Russian sources.”

Ukraine has received at least two Patriot systems, one from the United States and one from Germany, to enhance its air defenses. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said they are critical to defend Ukrainian infrastructure against ballistic missiles.

Last week, two US officials told CNN that Russia had tried to destroy a US-made Patriot air defense system in Ukraine with a hypersonic missile on the night of May 4. That attack failed, and the Ukrainian military instead intercepted the missile using the Patriot system, the officials added.

Grain deal failure may increase number of undernourished to 19 million: International Rescue Committee

The renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is critical to limit “future shock” to the security of global food supplies, the International Rescue Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The looming expiration of the Black Sea grain deal risks further food market instability at a time of record food insecurity,” the humanitarian organization said.

“With 349 million people across 79 countries estimated to experience acute food insecurity this year, the Black Sea grain deal must be extended,” it added.

The grain initiative, which is set to expire on May 18 if not renewed, is a deal between Russia and Ukraine allowing the safe exportation of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

According to the IRC, as much as 90% of imports into East African countries are shipments supported by the grain deal. Should these imports stop, there will be a “spike in the number of undernourished people” to almost 19 million in 2023, it said.

IRC East Africa Emergency Director Shashwat Saraf said in the statement that food shortages and a lack of affordable fertilizer are increasing food prices, making it difficult for people in countries like Somalia to “predict if they will be able to afford a meal the next day.”

“The expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is likely to trigger increased levels of hunger and malnutrition, spelling further disaster for East Africa,” he continued.

“Constructive extension of the grain deal means bringing in more food into the global system and, as a result, helping to lower soaring costs and to maintain market stability,” he stated.

“It is crucial the international community unequivocally stands behind maintaining Ukraine’s grain exports,” he added.

European leaders focus on cost of Russia’s war on Ukraine

Ways to hold Russia to account for its war against Ukraine, including keeping a tally of losses and damage inflicted by Moscow’s forces, are the focus of talks as European leaders meet in Iceland for a two-day summit. “A big topic will be the accountability of Russia for the crime of aggression it is constantly committing by waging war in Ukraine,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. The leaders are expected to approve a new Register of Damages, a mechanism to record and document evidence and claims of damage, loss or injury incurred as a result of the Russian invasion. Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in bombing Ukrainian cities, although dozens of town and cities have been laid to waste by its air raids and artillery since the invasion began in February last year.

Ukraine has used long-range “Storm Shadow” missiles against Russian targets: Sources

Ukrainian forces have begun using long-range “Storm Shadow” missiles provided by the UK to strike Russian targets, two US officials and a Western official familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is typically launched from the air. With a firing range in excess of 250km, or 155 miles.

The United Kingdom had delivered multiple “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving the nation a new long-range strike capability.

Ukraine claims to have liberated areas north and south of Bakhmut

Within the past few days, Ukrainian forces have liberated substantial areas to the north and south of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has claimed.

“Our troops liberated about 20 square kilometers (more than 7 square miles) of the Bakhmut suburbs in the north and south of the city,” Maliar said on her Telegram channel.

Her claim cannot be verified and many observers think Ukrainian progress has been more modest than that.

Maliar acknowledged that Russia is also making advances in Bakhmut, bringing in paratroopers and “destroying the city with artillery.”

“The enemy has an advantage in terms of numbers of people and weapons. At the same time, due to the actions of our military, it has not been able to implement its plans in the Bakhmut sector since last summer,” she added.

Russia’s oil exports climb to highest levels since invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s oil exports have risen to their highest levels since the country invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

Russia exported 8.3 million barrels per day of crude and refined oil in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly oil report released Tuesday. An increase in crude oil exports offset a decline in exports of refined products, the agency added.

The rise comes despite the European Union imposing a ban on all seaborne imports of Moscow’s crude oil last year, and a total ban on imports of refined oil products.

Russia has managed to divert huge volumes of its oil to China and India.

India has become one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil since Moscow invaded Ukraine – and sends much of it back to Europe as refined fuel.

In an article published in the Financial Times on Tuesday, European Union chief Josep Borrell said that the EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe. Borrell warned this practice “is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures.”

“Russia seems to have few problems finding willing buyers for its crude and oil products,” the IEA said in its report.

Still, Russia’s oil export revenues dropped 27% in April compared with the same month in 2022, the agency estimated.

Tax receipts from the country’s oil and gas sector — which contributes about 45% to its federal budget — were down by nearly two-thirds over the same period.

The IEA added Russia may be increasing its oil exports as a way to compensate for a drop in revenue. The country did not deliver on its commitment to OPEC+, the group of oil producing nations, to slash exports by 500,000 barrels per day last month, according to IEA estimates.

US expresses cautious support for African peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby has said the US would support any third-party proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine “as long as it can be seen as credible”. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to meet a group of African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan for the conflict. “We would support any third-party peace proposal as long as it can be seen as credible, enforceable and sustainable. And for those three things to be the case, it’s got to be supported by President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people,” Kirby stated, referring to the African proposal on Ukraine. “That means that the Ukrainians have to be 100 percent behind it… It has to start with the UN Charter being a foundational element. And it has to start with President Zelenskyy’s support and his 10-point proposal [being] a part of that framework,” he added.

EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe: Top diplomat

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe as refined fuel.

In an article published in the Financial Times on Tuesday, Borrell said “we have to act” to stem the flow of oil from Russia to India, which has become one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

“If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe … coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures,” he stated.

“If they sell, it is because someone is buying. And we have to look at who is buying,” Borrell added.

The EU has not made any moves to crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe. However, Borrell told the Financial Times that he would raise the issue with India’s foreign minister, who he is due to meet on Tuesday.

Before the war – and the sanctions which followed – Europe had long been the biggest buyer of Russian energy. The EU had hoped that the embargo from a huge importer like themselves would pile pressure on the Russian economy, but Moscow has found other buyers in Asia.

India, which imports 80% of its oil, before the war bought only about 2% to 3% from Russia. But as oil prices shot up last year, the government steadily increased its intake from Moscow, taking advantage of heavy discounts.

A recent report from the International Energy Agency found that Russian oil exports “reached a post-invasion high” in April this year.

“Russia seems to have few problems finding willing buyers for its crude and oil products,” the report added.

Hungary blocks tranche of EU off-budget military support for Ukraine