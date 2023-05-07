Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 437

Wagner boss suggests his forces may stay in Bakhmut area after being promised more munitions

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, has apparently backtracked on a threat to pull his forces from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after being promised more ammunition.

In an explosive, expletive-laden rant this week, Prigozhin had previously declared that his men would leave the area by May 10 because of heavy casualties and inadequate supplies.

But a new audio message posted Sunday on Telegram suggests he has changed his mind after concessions from the Russian government.

“The bottom line is the following: they promise to give us ammunition and weapons, as much as we need to continue further actions. They swear to us that everything that is necessary will be on the flank so the enemy сan’t cut us off. We are told that we can act in Bakhmut as we see fit,” Prigozhin said.

The Russian Ministry of Defence did not immediately comment on Prigozhin’s latest claim.

The Wagner boss had stated Wagner positions in and around Bakhmut would be transferred to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces from May 10.

Prigozhin had also floated the possibility that Wagner might be disbanded, but appeared to also ow back from these suggestions in the audio message.

“I specifically asked a question to all junior commanders, who immediately brought it to the attention of the fighters: if someone wants, they can go to other military formations. Everyone unequivocally answered ‘No’,” he added.

Ukraine says no sign of Russia’s Wagner force Bakhmut withdrawal

The Ukrainian military has brushed aside claims by the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force that he will withdraw his fighters from the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, saying the mercenaries were holding firm and receiving reinforcements.

Ukraine’s military announced on Friday that Wagner fighters were reinforcing positions in Bakhmut with the likely intention to try and seize the destroyed city before Russia marks the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II on May 9.

“We are now seeing them pulling (fighters) from the entire offensive line where the Wagner fighters were, they are pulling (them) to the Bakhmut direction,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar stated on Ukrainian television.

In a video statement, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin noted his men had been starved of ammunition by Russia’s defence ministry and that he would withdraw his men and expected the Russian army to take their place in Bakhmut by May 10.

“My lads will not suffer useless and unjustified losses in Bakhmut without ammunition,” Prigozhin said in the video accompanying a written withdrawal announcement addressed to the head of the Russian general staff, the defence ministry and President Vladimir Putin as supreme commander.

The announcement added “bureaucrats” had held back supplies despite knowing that Wagner’s target date to capture the city was May 9 when Moscow holds its Victory Day parade.

The battle for Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in Ukraine’s Donbas region, has been the most intense of the war, costing thousands of lives on both sides in months of bloody urban warfare.

Despite Prigozhin’s claims of withdrawal, the Ukrainian military has not seen any signs of an imminent withdrawal of Wagner forces from Bakhmut, Ukraine’s military intelligence representative Andriy Chernyak told the RBK-Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine’s military also contradicted Prigozhin’s claim that Russian forces in Bakhmut lacked ammunition.

“Today alone, 520 rounds were fired from artillery of various types in Bakhmut and the surrounding area,” Ukrainian army spokesman Serhii Cherevatyi stated.

He added Prigozhin was trying to explain away the deaths of his forces, which were more than 100 a day, through a lack of ammunition.

Gas pipeline, power lines damaged in Ukraine attacks on Russia’s Belgorod

Overnight Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod region on Russia’s border with Ukraine damaged a gas pipeline and power lines as well as a house in the village of Spodaryushino, the region’s governor has said. “Most importantly, there were no casualties,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Blasts rock Russia-annexed Crimea as sirens blare across Ukraine

Multiple blasts have rocked Russian-annexed Crimea with a pro-Moscow official accusing Kyiv of launching more than 10 drone attacks, as air raid sirens also blared for several hours overnight across most of Ukraine.

The alleged drone attacks on Sunday came as the United Nations nuclear chief warned of “dangerous” conditions around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and the head of the Wagner paramilitary force called on Moscow to let Chechen fighters relieve his forces at the front-line city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Officials and media reported Russian air defence systems had repelled the Ukrainian drone attacks and that at least three of the uncrewed vehicles were downed over the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea.

In Ukraine, air raid alerts blared for several hours overnight into early Sunday over roughly two-thirds of the country, with officials saying that air defence systems shot down a number of drones, including one over Kyiv’s airspace.

Chechen leader invites Wagner fighters to join his forces in Bakhmut

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has invited fighters from the Wagner Private Military Company to join the forces of his Akhmat battalion in Bakhmut.

“The Wagner PMC has very good, courageous, necessary, necessary people, necessary to us, because they know the area,” Kadyrov said in a video message Saturday.

“If you stay with us, I promise you that we will give you more, create better conditions, than you have today. We will try to make everything top notch for you,” he added.

Kadyrov also posted an image of his letter to Putin “to issue combat orders on the removal of Akhmat units from other directions in order to hand Wagner positions in Bakhmut over to them.”

The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed he will hand over Bakhmut positions to the Chechen leader on May 10. He cited a lack of ammunition supplies, which Prigozhin blames on Russia’s military command.

The Chechen leader stated online Friday that he will be happy to take over “older brother” Prigozhin’s positions if Wagner decides to leave Bakhmut, and he reiterated that sentiment in another post Saturday.

Kadyrov’s sizable paramilitary forces, while formally a part of Russian security structures, have personal loyalty to him.

They have been accused by international and independent observers of gross human rights violations.

Ukraine announced earlier Saturday that Russian troops have not made any breakthrough in Bakhmut, waving off Prigozhin’s ammunition shortage claims as a “bluff.”