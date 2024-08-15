Ukraine began a cross-border attack on Russian territory last week, claiming that the operation would make its position stronger when the time comes to negotiate a peace treaty with Moscow. Rodion Miroshnik, who leads a Russian Foreign Ministry special mission to investigate alleged Ukrainian war crimes, argued on Wednesday that the opposite is true.

“With their terrorist actions in Kursk, Ukraine at the very least put on a long pause the track of peace talks,” Miroshnik said during a media briefing. The diplomat described the move as a calculated step by Kiev.

Miroshnik was referring to attacks on civilians in border areas of Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ruled out negotiations with Kiev, citing the same principle. He had previously said he was willing to order an immediate ceasefire in return for Ukrainian concessions on NATO membership and territorial claims.

“Holding negotiations with an opponent who is absolutely unhinged would be simply unnatural,” Miroshnik stated. Kiev targets civilians “to sow fear in society and spread discontent,” as part of a misguided “terrorist” military strategy, he claimed.

“The use of such methods only makes people clench their teeth and take every action to punish the perpetrator,” the diplomat stressed, adding, “This policy is implemented deliberately by [Ukrainian leader Volodymyr] Zelensky, and is a criminal phenomenon that goes against all principles of international humanitarian law.”

Zelensky has described the offensive as using “just force” to achieve “just peace” and a way to bring the war “home” to Russia. A key aide to the Ukrainian leader, Mikhail Podoliak, has said the goal of the incursion is to unsettle Russians so that they turn against their government.

“Today they have a war that is expanding deeper inside the Russian Federation. Will they fear that? Yes,” Podoliak claimed in an interview last week.

“Do they respond to anything but fear? No, and everyone should realize that at last.”

Western nations providing arms and other military assistance to Ukraine have endorsed Kiev’s actions on Russian soil, claiming they are legitimized by the right to self-defense.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the UN on Wednesday to recognize as “terrorism” the actions of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region.