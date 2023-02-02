Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 344

Rescue operation underway in Kramatorsk after missile strike kills at least 3 people

More than 100 police officers are working to rescue people from the rubble after a missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, according to Donetsk region police.

The strike killed at least 3 people, police confirmed.

“Russian troops targeted the residential area of the city with an ‘Iskander-K’ missile. At least 8 apartment buildings were damaged, one of them was completely destroyed. Preliminarily, it is known about 3 dead civilians and 20 wounded. People may remain under the rubble,” the police said on Telegram.

The attack happened at 9:45 p.m. local time Wednesday. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Authorities are evacuating people to a local school for shelter.

Fierce fighting unabated in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic town of Lyman as fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar has stated. Malyar, writing on the Telegram messaging app, noted that despite heavy losses, the Russians are also pressing ahead with an offensive near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

British defense minister: It’s not the right approach “for now” to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Wednesday said that it’s the correct decision “for now” not to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

“What they need right now is armor and tanks,” Wallace told reporters when asked why the UK would not send jets, pointing to the UK’s commitment to send Challenger 2 tanks to support Kyiv’s troops.

“I’ve been involved in this for a pretty long time and I’ve learned two things: never rule anything in and never rule anything out,” he added.

Wallace acknowledged this was “not a solid decision,” but added, “for now, I don’t think that’s the right approach.”

“What’s going to move on this conflict this year is going to be the ability for the Ukrainians to deploy Western armor against Russia,” he continued.

Top Ukrainian officials have been jockeying for US-made F-16 fighter jets, arguing they need them urgently to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

The defense minister’s comments come after a Downing Street spokesperson told journalists Tuesday that fighter jets are “extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly,” adding it was “not practical” to supply them to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined Kyiv in its calls for the jets to be sent to Ukraine during a visit to Washington, DC.

“All I will say is that every time we have said it will be a mistake to give such and such an item of weaponry, we end up doing it and it ends up being the right thing for Ukraine,” Johnson told Fox News.

“Save time, save money, save lives. Give the Ukrainians what they need as fast as possible,” he stated.

Following Johnson’s comments, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson noted Johnson was “acting in his own capacity and not on behalf of the UK government,” Britain’s PA news agency reported.

Italy’s DM: New aid to Ukraine will probably include weapons to defend against missile attacks

Italy’s upcoming package of military aid to Ukraine will probably include weapons of defense against Russian missile attacks, a press officer of the Italian Ministry of Defense confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Earlier Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told the Financial Times that Italy was committed to fulfilling Ukraine’s requests for weapons to shore up its defenses but declined to offer any specifics.

Crosetto also said that any decision on air defenses would be taken in conjunction with the French government.

The Italian government is working on the sixth package of military support to the war-torn country, the press officer told CNN.

Italy has so far approved five military support packages for Ukraine’s defense, including both lethal and nonlethal equipment, based on the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It contributes approximately 390 million euros to the assistance measures provided for by the European Peace Facility, for a total of 3 billion euros.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on Tuesday that France will send an additional 12 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine on top of the 18 howitzers Paris has already delivered to Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, Lecornu noted that Denmark has also committed to giving their 19 of French-made howitzers to Ukraine.

The French minister added another priority was the training of Ukrainian troops and that 2,000 of them would be trained in France by the summer.