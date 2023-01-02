Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 313

Kyiv authorities urge sparing electricity use after Russian strikes damage energy infrastructure
Authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are urging residents to reduce their electricity consumption after a third day of Russian attacks damaged infrastructure facilities.
On Monday, energy company DTEK said that it had been forced to implement emergency power cuts, and Oleksii Kuleba, head of Kyiv regional military administration, called on residents of the capital to keep an eye on their energy use.
“We are currently observing an increase in electricity consumption and excessive load on the grid,” Kuleba stated, adding, “Therefore, it is important not to forget about reasonable consumption of electricity – to use energy-intensive devices in turn and to use electricity sparingly.”
The Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 39 kamikaze drones overnight into Monday, but announced that debris had nonetheless damaged infrastructure facilities.
Eleven private houses were also damaged by falling debris, according to Kuleba.
However the Prosecutor’s General Office of Ukraine noted that there do not appear to have been any casualties.
“Prosecutors and investigators are working at the scene to document violations of international humanitarian law by the aggressor country,” the office announced in a statement.
Zelensky: Our unity contrasts with Russian fear
Ukraine’s unity and sense of purpose contrast sharply with the fear that prevails throughout Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
“The feeling we all have of unity, of authenticity, of life itself, contrasts sharply with the fear that prevails in Russia,” Zelensky stated in his nightly video address.
“They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they will lose. Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them. Because we stand united. They are united only by fear,” he added.
Zelensky aide: Russia wants ‘to kill as many civilians as possible’
Russia’s wave of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities at the turn of the year signalled that “Russia no longer has any military goals,” a top official in Kyiv has said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter that Moscow has switched strategy after 10 months of grinding war on its neighbour.
“Mass shelling of the centres of large cities of [Ukraine] on the night of Dec 31 to Jan 1 speaks of another change in the type of war,” he continued, adding, “Russia no longer has any military goals & is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities. A war to kill.”
Russia’s New Year raids on Ukraine kill four, wound dozens
Russia’s New Year assaults on Ukraine have left four people dead and wounded dozens this weekend as Moscow claimed to have thwarted Kyiv’s “terror attacks” on the homeland.
The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and drones on Saturday, killing three people.
At least one drone had the Russian words “Happy New Year” scrawled on it in red, according to a picture released by Ukrainian authorities.
A new attack on Sunday killed one person in the southern region of Zaporizhia and wounded another three, authorities confirmed.
Western allies must be ready for long-term support to Ukraine: NATO chief
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Western allies must be ready to provide long-term support to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg told the BBC that military support would ensure the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign country.
“The Ukrainian forces had the momentum for several months, but we also know that Russia has mobilised many more forces, many of them are now training,” Stoltenberg stated.
“All that indicates that they are prepared to continue the war and also try to potentially launch a new offensive,” he added.
Earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine said in a statement that Russian forces carried out air raids in various parts of the country on Saturday and on Sunday morning.