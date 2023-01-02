Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 313

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are urging residents to reduce their electricity consumption after a third day of Russian attacks damaged infrastructure facilities.

On Monday, energy company DTEK said that it had been forced to implement emergency power cuts, and Oleksii Kuleba, head of Kyiv regional military administration, called on residents of the capital to keep an eye on their energy use.

“We are currently observing an increase in electricity consumption and excessive load on the grid,” Kuleba stated, adding, “Therefore, it is important not to forget about reasonable consumption of electricity – to use energy-intensive devices in turn and to use electricity sparingly.”

The Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 39 kamikaze drones overnight into Monday, but announced that debris had nonetheless damaged infrastructure facilities.

Eleven private houses were also damaged by falling debris, according to Kuleba.

However the Prosecutor’s General Office of Ukraine noted that there do not appear to have been any casualties.

“Prosecutors and investigators are working at the scene to document violations of international humanitarian law by the aggressor country,” the office announced in a statement.