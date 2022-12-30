Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 310

Ukraine has suggested a missile Belarus shot down over its territory might have been a move by Moscow aimed at bringing Minsk into the war.

“The Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation on the part of … Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus,” said a defence ministry statement quoted by the AFP news agency.

Belarus has summoned Ukraine’s ambassador after shooting down a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile in a field.

The military commissar of the Brest region, Oleg Konovalov, told locals they had “absolutely nothing to worry about”, adding, “Unfortunately, these things happen.”

“The Belarusian side views this incident as extremely serious,” Belarusia’s foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

“We demanded that the Ukrainian side conduct a thorough investigation … [and] hold those responsible to account and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future,” he continued.

Belarus announced the missile had come down near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15km (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine, at around 10am (07:00 GMT).