Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 310

Missile downed over Belarus may be Russian ploy: Ukraine
Ukraine has suggested a missile Belarus shot down over its territory might have been a move by Moscow aimed at bringing Minsk into the war.
“The Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation on the part of … Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus,” said a defence ministry statement quoted by the AFP news agency.
Belarus has summoned Ukraine’s ambassador after shooting down a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile in a field.
The military commissar of the Brest region, Oleg Konovalov, told locals they had “absolutely nothing to worry about”, adding, “Unfortunately, these things happen.”
“The Belarusian side views this incident as extremely serious,” Belarusia’s foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.
“We demanded that the Ukrainian side conduct a thorough investigation … [and] hold those responsible to account and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future,” he continued.
Belarus announced the missile had come down near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15km (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine, at around 10am (07:00 GMT).
Russia eases some restrictions on rouble transfers for ‘unfriendly’ banks
The Bank of Russia has announced it is allowing banks from so-called “unfriendly” countries to transfer roubles out of Russia from correspondent accounts opened with Russian credit institutions.
“In the face of sanctions pressure, such a payment channel will help to raise the sustainability of international settlement infrastructure,” the central bank said.
It was not immediately clear how the move might impact foreign investors’ assets currently trapped in Russia in response to the sweeping sanctions that Western countries imposed on Moscow because of its military campaign in Ukraine.
‘Significant damage’ to Ukraine power grid after new Russian strikes: Operator
A barrage of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine has resulted in “significant damage” to the national power grid, already battered by repeated bombardment, officials confirmed.
“Unfortunately, due to significant network damage, it is difficult for us to deliver electricity in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Lviv regions,” stated the head of Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.
Moscow ‘outraged’ by crackdown on Russian media abroad
France’s push to ban Russian news outlets both on the nation’s territory and in the EU is unacceptable, Moscow’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stated on Thursday.
Earlier this month, French TV regulator Arcom ordered satellite operator Eutelsat to stop broadcasting Channel One Russia, Rossiya 1, and NTV channels.
In a statement, Zakharova said the French watchdog had imposed those restrictions “under apparent pressure from the authorities,” adding that the move preceded relevant sanctions on the EU level.
“Moscow is outraged by the new steps taken by Paris aimed at introducing more and more broadcasting bans on Russian media, both on its territory and in the EU as a whole,” she added.
Such actions suggest that France, given its political clout in the bloc, “is the main lobbyist” supporting the ban on Russian TV channels in Europe, Zakharova claimed.
“Such a display of Russophobia, which, unfortunately, has already become mundane, [points to] the aspiration to silence any voices that provide an alternative to the EU propaganda at all cost,” she continued.
According to Zakharova, Europeans “are being deprived of the right to free access to information.”
She suggested that Paris and Brussels might be “afraid that the audience, after seeing a different point of view and picture of the world that does not correspond to that shown by the mainstream of the Western media, will draw their own conclusions” about global politics and the Ukraine conflict.
The spokeswoman described the crackdown on Russian media as “a flagrant violation” of freedom of speech, which is “discriminatory in nature.”
The ban is “another testament that the Western ideal democratization model is in fact no more than a tool for achieving foreign policy goals,” Zakharova claimed.
In recent years, Western countries unleashed a massive campaign against Russian media, which only intensified after Moscow started its military operation against Ukraine. In March, the EU suspended the broadcasting activities of Sputnik and RT, while the number of blacklisted channels has only grown since then as the bloc introduced new sanctions packages.