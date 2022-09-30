Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 219

Putin signs ‘independence’ decrees for Zaporizhia, Kherson

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared the ‘independence’ of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson as Russia prepares to formally proclaim the annexation of Ukrainian territory in a major escalation of its seven-month invasion.

“I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence” of Zaporizhia and Kherson in southern Ukraine, Putin said in presidential decrees issued late on Thursday.

The two regions are set to be incorporated into Russia along with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk at a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday after hastily-organised referendums in the Russian-occupied regions, which claimed majorities of up to 99 percent in favour of joining Russia. Putin recognised the ‘independence’ of Donetsk and Luhansk in February.

Zelensky urges Russians to stop Putin, saying he’s “one person in Russia who wants war more than life”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the Russian people to stop President Vladimir Putin from waging war.

“The cost of one person in Russia wanting to continue this war will be that all Russian society will be left without a normal economy, without a decent life, and without respect for any human values,” Zelensky said in his daily address.

“This can still be stopped. But to stop it, you have to stop the one person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your life, citizens of Russia,” he continued.

Zelensky again dismissed the attempted annexation of four Russian-occupied regions of the country, adding, “Russia will not get new territory in Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president shared a message specifically for Russia’s indigenous peoples.

“During the first week of criminal mobilization, more men fled from Russia than the Russian authorities were officially going to send to war,” Zelensky said, adding, “Dagestanis do not have to die in Ukraine. Chechens, Ingush, Ossetians, Circassians and any other peoples who came under the Russian flag. In total, almost 200 different peoples. … You know who sends them to Ukraine.”

Zelensky’s appeal to indigenous groups comes after warnings from activists in Russia that ethnic minorities are being disproportionately mobilized.

Collective data shows over 200,000 people have left Russia since Putin’s mobilization announcement

More than 200,000 people have traveled from Russia into Georgia, Kazakhstan and the EU since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the immediate “partial mobilization” of Russian citizens on Sept. 21, collective data from various countries shows.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

Approximately 100,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the last week, Marat Kozheyev, Kazakh deputy minister of internal affairs, said Wednesday, according to Kazinform, a state-owned news agency.

At least 53,136 people have crossed the Georgian-Russian border between Sept. 21-26, data released by Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Tuesday shows.

Nearly 66,000 Russian citizens have entered the European Union over the past week (Sept. 19-25) — a more than 30% increase in comparison to the past week, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said Tuesday.

This information does not include data from Mongolia and Armenia, where Russian citizens have also traveled in the past days. Official data from Russia has not been publicly available on how many Russian citizens have left the country since Sept. 21.

Russia’s mobilization announcement for its war in Ukraine sparked protests and an exodus of Russian citizens from the country, as the Kremlin tightened rules around evading military orders. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Sept. 21 that up to 300,000 men with previous military experience will be drafted.

The number of Russians fleeing country to avoid call-up “likely exceeds” the number of troops that invaded Ukraine in February, the UK Ministry of Defense announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday he does not know the number of people who have left the country since the announcement. Independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe on Tuesday cited a source in the Russian presidential administration as saying the FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) reported 261,000 men fled Russia since the announcement of the mobilization on Sept. 21.

Biden declines to say whether he blames Russia for Nord Stream gas leaks

Asked directly if he blames Russia for this week’s Nord Stream pipeline gas leaks, US President Joe Biden declined to comment Thursday.

Biden was speaking at FEMA headquarters in Washington, DC about the federal response to Tropical Storm Ian.

“Let’s stick with this, okay?” Biden said when asked by a reporter if he held Russia responsible for the damage.

Pressed by reporters on the matter, Biden continued: “There’s a lot of important international issues, but we’re here to talk about America. Thank you.”

US officials say they do not have a thorough explanation yet for what happened, days after the explosions appeared to cause three separate and simultaneous leaks in the two pipelines Monday.

The leaks have been described by NATO’s chief and several European leaders as “acts of sabotage.”

The Kremlin has announced any claims it targeted the pipelines are “absurd” and spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added Thursday the “unprecedented nature” of the leaks suggests they may have been the result of a possible “terrorist attack.”

Biden says US will ‘never, never, never’ recognise Russia claims in Ukraine