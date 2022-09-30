Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 219

Putin signs ‘independence’ decrees for Zaporizhia, Kherson
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared the ‘independence’ of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson as Russia prepares to formally proclaim the annexation of Ukrainian territory in a major escalation of its seven-month invasion.
“I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence” of Zaporizhia and Kherson in southern Ukraine, Putin said in presidential decrees issued late on Thursday.
The two regions are set to be incorporated into Russia along with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk at a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday after hastily-organised referendums in the Russian-occupied regions, which claimed majorities of up to 99 percent in favour of joining Russia. Putin recognised the ‘independence’ of Donetsk and Luhansk in February.
Zelensky urges Russians to stop Putin, saying he’s “one person in Russia who wants war more than life”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the Russian people to stop President Vladimir Putin from waging war.
“The cost of one person in Russia wanting to continue this war will be that all Russian society will be left without a normal economy, without a decent life, and without respect for any human values,” Zelensky said in his daily address.
“This can still be stopped. But to stop it, you have to stop the one person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your life, citizens of Russia,” he continued.
Zelensky again dismissed the attempted annexation of four Russian-occupied regions of the country, adding, “Russia will not get new territory in Ukraine.”
The Ukrainian president shared a message specifically for Russia’s indigenous peoples.
“During the first week of criminal mobilization, more men fled from Russia than the Russian authorities were officially going to send to war,” Zelensky said, adding, “Dagestanis do not have to die in Ukraine. Chechens, Ingush, Ossetians, Circassians and any other peoples who came under the Russian flag. In total, almost 200 different peoples. … You know who sends them to Ukraine.”
Zelensky’s appeal to indigenous groups comes after warnings from activists in Russia that ethnic minorities are being disproportionately mobilized.
Collective data shows over 200,000 people have left Russia since Putin’s mobilization announcement
More than 200,000 people have traveled from Russia into Georgia, Kazakhstan and the EU since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the immediate “partial mobilization” of Russian citizens on Sept. 21, collective data from various countries shows.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
- Approximately 100,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the last week, Marat Kozheyev, Kazakh deputy minister of internal affairs, said Wednesday, according to Kazinform, a state-owned news agency.
- At least 53,136 people have crossed the Georgian-Russian border between Sept. 21-26, data released by Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Tuesday shows.
- Nearly 66,000 Russian citizens have entered the European Union over the past week (Sept. 19-25) — a more than 30% increase in comparison to the past week, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said Tuesday.
This information does not include data from Mongolia and Armenia, where Russian citizens have also traveled in the past days. Official data from Russia has not been publicly available on how many Russian citizens have left the country since Sept. 21.
Russia’s mobilization announcement for its war in Ukraine sparked protests and an exodus of Russian citizens from the country, as the Kremlin tightened rules around evading military orders. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Sept. 21 that up to 300,000 men with previous military experience will be drafted.
The number of Russians fleeing country to avoid call-up “likely exceeds” the number of troops that invaded Ukraine in February, the UK Ministry of Defense announced Thursday.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday he does not know the number of people who have left the country since the announcement. Independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe on Tuesday cited a source in the Russian presidential administration as saying the FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) reported 261,000 men fled Russia since the announcement of the mobilization on Sept. 21.
Biden declines to say whether he blames Russia for Nord Stream gas leaks
Asked directly if he blames Russia for this week’s Nord Stream pipeline gas leaks, US President Joe Biden declined to comment Thursday.
Biden was speaking at FEMA headquarters in Washington, DC about the federal response to Tropical Storm Ian.
“Let’s stick with this, okay?” Biden said when asked by a reporter if he held Russia responsible for the damage.
Pressed by reporters on the matter, Biden continued: “There’s a lot of important international issues, but we’re here to talk about America. Thank you.”
US officials say they do not have a thorough explanation yet for what happened, days after the explosions appeared to cause three separate and simultaneous leaks in the two pipelines Monday.
The leaks have been described by NATO’s chief and several European leaders as “acts of sabotage.”
The Kremlin has announced any claims it targeted the pipelines are “absurd” and spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added Thursday the “unprecedented nature” of the leaks suggests they may have been the result of a possible “terrorist attack.”
Biden says US will ‘never, never, never’ recognise Russia claims in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has pledged to “never, never, never” recognise the results of Russian-led referendums in Ukraine, which he said were cooked up by Moscow.
“I want to be very clear about this. The United States will never, never never recognise Russia’s claims on Ukraine sovereign territory. The so-called referendum was a sham, an absolute sham,” Biden stated as he met Pacific Island leaders in Washington.
Putin calls gas leaks acts of ‘international terrorism’: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “unprecedented sabotage” against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was “an act of international terrorism,” the Kremlin announced in a statement.
Putin made the remarks in phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He also added it was necessary to fulfil an internationally brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, including the removal of barriers for Russian food and fertiliser supplies to the global markets.
Erdogan urges Putin to reduce tensions, extend Ukraine grains deal
In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressed his Russian counterpart to take steps to reduce tensions in Ukraine and urged him to extend a deal protecting Black Sea grains exports, the president’s office said.
Erdogan also mentioned Moscow’s plans to incorporate four Ukrainian regions into Russia, which Turkey opposes, and he asked Putin to give peace negotiations another chance, according to Ankara’s readout of the call.
The UN- and Turkey-brokered deal establishing a shipping corridor, allowing Ukrainian grain exports, is set to expire in late November and can be renewed with the backing of Russia and the other three parties to the agreement.
Blinken calls Moscow’s planned annexation as a ‘land grab’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement on Thursday called Russia’s so-called referendums in occupied-parts of Ukraine “a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab.”
He reiterated that “the United States does not, and will never, recognize the legitimacy or outcome of these sham referenda or Russia’s purported annexation of Ukrainian territory.”
“This spectacle conducted by Russia’s proxies is illegitimate and violates international law,” Blinken said in the statement, adding, “It is an affront to the principles of international peace and security.”
“The United States and our allies and partners will continue to assist Ukraine in its fight to defend its territory against Russian aggression,” Blinken added.
“We wholeheartedly support Ukraine’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” he said.
On Tuesday, Blinken made clear that Ukraine would be able to use weapons provided by the United States to regain its territory, including in the regions that are expected to annexed by Russia Friday.
“I’ve also been equally clear that Ukraine has the absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, including to take back the territory that has been illegally seized in one way or another by Russia,” he stated in response to a question from CNN’s Kylie Atwood at a news conference Tuesday.
“Because there is no change at all in the territory that is being annexed by the Russians as a matter for us or for the Ukrainians, the Ukrainians will continue to do what they need to do to get back the land that has been taken from them. We will continue to support them in that effort,” Blinken noted at the news conference.
EU energy commissioner calls for price cap on Russian gas
The EU’s Energy Commissioner has called for a price cap on Russian gas exports to the EU Thursday.
“I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a statement on Thursday as the bloc looks at ways to tackle the energy crisis.
“Europe is facing energy blackmail by Russia, and global demand for gas is higher than supply,” she added, calling Russia’s unreliability as a partner “the origin of the problem.”
“We are negotiating with our reliable suppliers of pipeline gas. If this doesn’t bring results, then a price cap is possible,” Simson added, saying that “these steps will reduce the cost of gas imports.”
The commissioner’s comments come a day before EU energy ministers meet in Brussels to address high energy prices. According to the commission, the leaks of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea will also be discussed.
Putin says military mistakes should be corrected
Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, President Vladimir Putin stated all mistakes made during a partial military mobilisation to reinforce Russia’s military operation in Ukraine should be corrected, RIA Novosti news agency reported.
He also added that those who had military experience and training in required specialities should be called up first.
There have been widespread public expressions of discontent from officials and citizens over the way the mobilisation, announced last week, has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to ineligible men.
Thousands of men have fled Russia to avoid the draft.
UN chief says Russia’s annexation of Ukraine regions would be ‘dangerous escalation’
If Russia moves ahead with its plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, it would mark a “dangerous escalation” that would jeopardise the prospects for peace in the region, the United Nations secretary-general has warned.
“Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned,” Antonio Guterres told reporters.
“It must not be accepted,” he added.
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Ukraine’s top general and the US Army commander in Europe discussed the war with Russia and assurances of further support from Washington.
The generals spoke on the eve of Vladimir Putin signing documents to proclaim Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said on Telegram, “I had a conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command.”
“We have shared thoughts on the operational situation, further plans and needs for weapons,” he added.
“I have shared with General Cavoli the vision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the mobilisation in the Russian Federation. I have received encouraging esteem and assurances of further support,” he continued.
Putin accuses the West of provoking revolution
President Vladimir Putin says the West stands ready to provoke “colour revolutions” and a “bloodbath” in any country, without naming a specific country.
Putin, who did not provide any evidence, was speaking via a video link with the heads of the intelligent services of the ex-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States.
He stated that conflicts in countries from the former USSR, including Ukraine, are the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“It is enough to look at what is happening now between Russia and Ukraine and what is happening on the borders of some other CIS countries,” he continued, adding, “All this, of course, is the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union.”
Zelensky issues ‘very harsh’ warning to Russia if they annex regions
President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a new warning to Russia of a “very harsh” response if Moscow annexed the four regions following what they and the West called “sham referendums” held by Russia at gunpoint.
“They [the votes] are worthless and do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. And our reaction to recognition of the results by Russia will be very harsh,” Zelensky said.
A statement issued by Zelensky’s office after a phone call with Italy’s prime minister did not refer to the announcement by President Vladimir Putin that he would sign documents formalising the annexation of the four regions on Friday.
Zelensky has also called an emergency meeting of top security and defence officials for Friday, his spokesperson said on Thursday.
Serhiy Nykyforov announced the meeting on Facebook after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign formal documents on Friday proclaiming Moscow’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv called “sham” referendums.
“President Volodymyr Zelensky has called an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. The agenda and other details will be announced later,” Nykyforov added.