Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 215

Zelensky meets with military commanders and discusses “further de-occupation”

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his top security and military staff on Monday and discussed plans for “further de-occupation” of Ukrainian territory.

“The participants heard information about the operational situation on the frontline,” the president’s office said in a statement, adding, “Decisions were made regarding the active actions of the defense forces with the aim of further de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine.”

Among those in attendance were Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gen. Valery Zaluzhny.

Momentum swung in Kyiv’s favor earlier this month, after the Ukrainian military drove back Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region and liberated huge swathes of territory.

Ukraine’s successful offensive marked an unwelcome collapse for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has since been the subject of pointed criticism by Kremlin loyalists.

Putin subsequently announced increased military conscription to boost Moscow’s invasion, a strategy that has prompted fierce backlash in parts of Russia in the form of protests.

Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closures

The Kremlin says that no decision has been taken on closing Russia’s borders following an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation of reserve troops last week.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, and that mistakes would be corrected.

Ukraine’s military losses revealed in Russian MoD briefing

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released its official figures regarding destroyed Ukrainian equipment in the special military operation.

302 airplanes, 55 helicopters, 2,087 UAVs and 377 air defense systems have reportedly been destroyed since February.

On the ground Kiev’s forces have purportedly lost 5,114 tanks and other combat vehicles, 845 mobile missile systems and 3,417 units of field artillery.

On Putin’s nuclear threat, Zelensky says “I don’t think he’s bluffing”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “could be a reality,” according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” Zelensky told CBS in an interview, adding, “I don’t think he’s bluffing.”

Putin announced his military escalation during a national address on Wednesday, in an effort to strengthen Moscow’s floundering military campaign in Ukraine.

He called for increased military conscription, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu later confirming that the country will summon 300,000 reservists to serve in the conflict — a strategy that has already been met with backlash in the form of heated protests at home.

Addressing the potential use of nuclear weapons, Putin warned that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction.”

Following Putin’s comments last week, Zelensky said Russia was trying to leverage its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine.

“He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail,” he continued.

“I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue,” he noted.

FM says “formalized” Russian territories would have Kremlin’s “full protection”

Any territory that is formally incorporated into the Russian Federation will “benefit from full protection,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“The entire state territory of Russia that has already been or can additionally be formalized in the constitution of our country will certainly benefit from full protection,” Lavrov stated

“How can it be otherwise? All the laws, doctrines, concepts, and strategies of the Russian Federation are applicable throughout its territory,” he added.

Lavrov’s comments came after four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine started voting in referendums on joining Russia, according to their separatist leaders — a process that continues Monday. The referendums are illegal under international law and dismissed as “a sham” by Western governments and Kyiv.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced immediate ramped-up military measures in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, noting, “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people.”

IAEA chief says he is ready for talks on Zaporizhzhia plant this week

The head of the United Nations’s nuclear watchdog has said he is ready to hold talks with Ukraine and Russia this week on setting up a protection zone at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“There is a plan on the table to do it. Last week I had an opportunity to start consultations with Ukraine and with the Russian Federation … and I am ready to continue these consultations in both countries this week,” Rafael Grossi told a meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) member states at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was captured by Russian troops in early March, within weeks of Moscow launching its offensive, but it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.

It sits close to areas where fighting is taking place and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, heightening international concern about the potential for a nuclear accident. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for the raids on and near the site.

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary says it has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. “Japan is deeply concerned about the possibility of nuclear weapons used during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Hirokazu Matsuno told a media briefing, adding the Japanese government would continue to work with the international society in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia.

Zelensky says two more mass graves discovered in Izium

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said two more mass graves have been discovered in Izium, northeast Ukraine, following their liberation from Russian occupation earlier this month.

“Today I received more information,” Zelensky told CBS in an interview, adding, “The journalists are on their way. They found two more mass graves, big graves with hundreds of people.”

“Also and we’re talking about a little town of Izium. Do you know? There are two more mass graves in a small town. This is what’s going on,” the president continued.

On Friday, Ukrainian authorities completed the exhumation of over 400 bodies from a previously discovered mass burial site in Izium. Most of the bodies showed signs of violent death, and 30 had traces of torture, according to an official.

Over 2,350 detained across Russia since partial mobilization announcement

More than 2,350 people have been detained across Russia since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization, according to the independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info.

At least 2,352 people have been detained in various cities across Russia from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25 but the number of those detained may be higher, the latest OVD-Info numbers showed Monday.

Zelensky says fierce battles along front line yield some ‘positive results’