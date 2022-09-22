Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 211

Russia, Ukraine exchange nearly 300 prisoners in surprise swap

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a surprise prisoner swap involving nearly 300 people, the largest since Moscow’s invasion began nearly seven months ago.

Those released include prisoners of war from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Morocco, some of whom had been sentenced to death after being captured in Ukraine and accused of being mercenaries.

Russia also freed some 215 Ukrainians, including the five commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of the southern port city of Mariupol earlier this year.

In exchange, Ukraine sent back 55 Russians and pro-Moscow Ukrainians and Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party who was facing charges of treason.

The deal, hammered out with the help of Saudi Arabia and Turkey, had been under preparation for some time and involved intense haggling.

EU ministers agree to prepare ‘new restrictive measures’ against Russia

European Union foreign ministers agreed in New York to push forward with a new round of sanctions against Russia, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

“We will continue and increase our military support, continue providing arms to Ukraine, and we will study, we will adopt, new restrictive measures – both personal and sectorial,” Borrell said.

The exact details on those new sanctions must still be determined, he added. The agreement reached in New York, which he said was unanimous, was a “political” one.

“Some hours after Putin’s speech, it was a matter of sending a powerful political message,” he said, adding, “They will not shake our determination. They will not shake our resolve, our unity, to stand by Ukraine.”

He stated that he was confident that “unanimous agreement” would be possible for the new sanctions package.

“It’s clear that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine,” he continued.

“In line with the United Nations charter, and international law, Ukraine is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression, to regain full control of its territory, and has the right to liberate occupied territories within its internationally recognized borders. And for that, we will continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts, the provision of military equipment, as long as it takes,” he noted.

Zelensky claims Russia is afraid of peace talks in Ukraine

Russia is afraid of real peace negotiations in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Instead, Russia lies to everyone, the president stated, adding it “talks about the talks but announces a military mobilization.”

Zelensky, in his pre-recorded remarks, noted, “What is true then? The military mobilization in Russia is true. Sham referendums are also true. Russia wants war. It’s true.”

Zelensky ended his address by stating, “We are ready for peace. But true, honest and fair peace. That’s why the world is on our side.”

He called for Russia to be deprived of its veto power, as Moscow is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“So long as the aggressor is party to decision making in the international organization you must be insulated from them, at least until aggression stops,” he continued.

Zelensky called for the creation of a special tribunal to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

“A special tribunal should be created to punish Russia,” Zelensky said, adding, that “this will become a signal to all would-be aggressors, that they must value peace or be brought to responsibility by the world”.

Zelensky said he believes Ukraine will continue to liberate territory as the military mounts its counteroffensive against Russian aggression.

“We can return the Ukraine flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms, but we need time,” he added.

He stated Ukraine tried ending the war at the negotiating table, but concluded, “This is a war for life.”

Zelensky reiterated his country needed support in the form of weapons and military assistance in order to be successful on the battlefield.

“How can we allow the Russian army somewhere on Ukraine soil knowing that they’re committing such mass murders everywhere? We cannot,” he continued.

“We must protect life and the world must protect life,” Zelensky added.

North Korea says it never sold weaponry to Russia

North Korea says it never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Earlier this month, a US official told CNN that Russia is purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine. The New York Times first reported the purchases.

North Korea condemned the US “for thoughtlessly circulating the rumor against the DPRK to pursue its base political and military aim” and said the US should keep its mouth shut, according to KCNA.

The state media cited a press statement from the Vice Director General of the General Bureau of Equipment of the Ministry of National Defense but did not provide a name for the Vice Director General.

North Korea announced the “development, production, possession of military equipment, but also their export and import are the lawful right peculiar to a sovereign state, and nobody is entitled to criticize it.”

However, the statement added, “We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them.”

It noted that the rumors about exports to Russia were aimed at tarnishing North Korea’s image.

