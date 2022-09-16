Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 205

At least “440 graves” found in Izium: Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported a burial site in Izium, Kharkiv region, and said that “440 unmarked graves” had been discovered after the region was liberated from Russian forces last weekend.

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications on Thursday announced that some of the graves discovered after the Russians fled were “fresh” and that the corpses buried there were “mostly civilians.”

The cause of deaths and the circumstances around the burials are unclear; President Volodymyr Zelensky srared that the “necessary procedural actions have already started.”

White House announces $600 million security package for Ukraine during counter-offensive

The White House announced a $600 million security package for Ukraine, providing the Ukrainian military with another round of assistance during its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

The equipment will be drawn from existing US stocks and inventories, and it will include additional arms, ammunition, and equipment, according to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Together with our Allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion,” Blinken noted.

The package includes additional ammunition for the HIMARS system, which Ukraine has used to hit multiple Russian logistics hubs, command posts, and ammo depots. It also includes tens of thousands of conventional 105mm artillery rounds, 1,000 precision 155mm rounds, and counter-drone systems. With winter coming, the United States is also providing cold weather gear and more night vision devices.

One week ago, the Pentagon announced another $675 million package, which included additional ammunition for the HIMARS, as well as tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition.

For now, the US has decided against sending long-range ATACMS ammunition to Ukraine for use with the HIMARS platform, despite repeated Ukrainian requests. The ATACMS have a range of nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers), capable of striking deep within Russian territory.

Pentagon officials have stated the HIMARS launchers coupled with GMLRS, a munition with a range of some 40 miles (64 kilometers), is what the US should be focused on providing to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24th, the US has provided $15.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Mass burial site discovered in Izium after Russian forces fled the city: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said a mass burial site has been discovered in the Ukrainian city of Izium after the area was re-captured last weekend from Russian forces.

“In Izium, Kharkiv region, a mass burial of people was found. The necessary procedural actions have already started there, more information — clear and verified — should be available tomorrow,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address.

He added that Ukrainian and international journalists will visit Izium Friday to see what they have uncovered.

“We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to,” Zelensky said.

“Bucha, Mariupol and now, unfortunately, Izium… Russia leaves death everywhere. And must be responsible for it. The world must hold Russia to real responsibility for this war. We will do everything for this,” he added.

Russia has used hypersonic weapons “to almost no effect” in Ukraine: US deputy defense secretary

Russia has “already used some hypersonic weapons in the Ukraine war almost to no effect,” according to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

Hicks made the remarks during a fireside chat at the AFCEA/Intelligence and National Security Alliance 2022 Intelligence and National Security Summit on Thursday.

Essentially, all missiles are hypersonic — which means they travel at least five times the speed of sound. Almost any warhead released from a rocket miles in the atmosphere will reach this speed heading to its target.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed the effectiveness of the missile in March, telling CBS that he “would not see it as a game-changer.”

Chechen leader calls on Russian regions to mobilize more troops

The leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has urged Russian regions to “self-mobilize,” according to a Telegram post published on Thursday.

Kadyrov has been outspoken about changes to the Russian campaign following the military setback in Kharkiv, saying that the Ministry of Defense should learn from mistakes — and that in his personal view, martial law should be introduced in Russia.

“Russia is a federal state in which the regions can be the initiators of any undertakings. And one of these undertakings today should be self-mobilization,” Kadyrov stated, adding, “The head of each subject of Russia today must prove his readiness to help the state.”

“I believe that each leader of the region is quite capable of preparing, training and staffing at least one thousand volunteers,” Kadyrov continued.

Sergey Aksenov, the Russian-appointed leader in Crimea, added his voice to calls for the Russian regions to raise more volunteer units for the military.

Aksenov said on Telegram: “I fully support the initiative of the Head of the Chechen Republic, my friend and brother Ramzan Kadyrov to train volunteers in the regions.”

“We must make every effort to defeat the Nazis as quickly as possible and restore peace,” Aksenov added, parroting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unfounded claims for his invasion.

He said Crimea had already fielded more than 1,200 volunteers and is forming two more battalions, and is providing them with equipment.

Pope says selling weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable if they are used for self-defense

Pope Francis stated it could be morally acceptable to sell weapons to Ukraine if they were used in self-defense. “To defend oneself is not only legitimate, it’s also an expression of love for one’s country,” Francis said during an in-flight news conference on the plane returning from Kazakhstan. Asked by a journalist if it was right to sell weapons to Ukraine, the Pope noted, “It’s a political decision. It could be morally acceptable if done morally.” “It is immoral if it’s done with the intention of provoking more war, or to sell weapons, or to get rid of weapons that are no longer needed,” Francis continued, adding, “Morality is defined by motivation.” In answer to a question about Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Pope said that dialogue is important, “even if you have to hold your nose.” “I don’t exclude dialogue with any power that is at war,” the Pope stated, “even if it is the aggressor.” “It may smell but one has to do it,” Francis added.

US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine