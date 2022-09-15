Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 204

Ukrainian military says there has been a significant decline in Russian shelling in some areas

The Ukrainian military announced that Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region has significantly decreased since the success of the counteroffensive there.

However, in its operational update, the military’s General Staff said that Russian artillery fire continued to bombard areas of Donetsk, especially around Bakhmut and Avdiivka. It also added Russian efforts to push forward in several districts of Donetsk had been rebuffed.

It also reported widespread Russian shelling of settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces are resisting efforts by Ukrainian forces to take territory in the direction of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

The military said that the Russians were trying to withdraw S-300 air defense systems “deep into the temporarily captured territories and into the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Russian air defenses have become more vulnerable since Ukraine acquired US-made the High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM).

The General Staff noted the Ukrainian Air Force had been active, carrying out 11 strikes, and Ukrainian missile units had attacked “areas of concentration of manpower and combat equipment of the enemy,” including in Kherson.

The threat of Russian cruise missile attacks still persists.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated on Telegram that eight Russian cruise missiles had been aimed at the city of Kryvyi Rih Wednesday. He said they targeted critical civil infrastructure, but there were no civilian victims.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a minor car crash in Kyiv: President office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a minor car crash in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to a statement from the president’s press secretary.

The president was examined by a doctor and did not have any serious injuries, the statement said.

“In Kyiv, a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. Medics accompanying the Head of the state provided the driver of the car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance,” the statement read.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found. The law enforcement officers will find out all the circumstances of the accident,” it added.

Town near Kherson city cleared of Russian forces: Local Ukrainian official

The head of the Kherson city council says that Ukrainian forces have liberated a town on the northern approaches to the city.

The town of Kyselivka was liberated “in close proximity to the regional center itself. The occupiers are panicking, and the local population is in a state of expectation,” Oleksandr Samoilenko told Ukrainian television.

Samoilenko’s comments were not confirmed by the Ukrainian military.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for Operational Command South was asked about the reports and would only say that it is “really bad and dangerous for military personnel when officials and the media say anything about settlements that were not confirmed as liberated by the command.”

Recent satellite imagery showed a number of Russian military vehicles still in Kyselivka, which is on the main road linking Mykolaiv —which is held by the Ukrainians — and Kherson city, which is still occupied.

On Monday, the Institute for the Study of War announced that satellite imagery of known Russian positions in Kyselivka, which is 15 kilometers northwest of Kherson city, showed that all but four Russian vehicles had left previous forward positions.

“The apparent withdrawal of Russian troops from this position may compromise the Russians’ ability to defend the northwestern outskirts of Kherson City and suggests that Russian troops in this area perceive an imminent threat to their positions,” the ISW added.

Kyselivka is about 12 kilometers from Kherson’s airport, which has been used as a command post and base by Russian forces.

Putin gave “no indication” of change in his attitude on Russia’s war in Ukraine: German chancellor

There is “no indication” that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attitude regarding the war in Ukraine has changed, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a news conference on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that he has now come to realize that it was a mistake to start this war, and there is no indication that new attitudes are now emerging,” Scholz said about his phone call with Putin on Tuesday.

Scholz added he urged Russia to withdraw its troops from the region.

“It is still right to talk to each other and to say what I have to say on these issues from my point of view, because I am strongly convinced that Russia must withdraw … so that peace has a chance in the region,” Scholz said, adding, “And every day it becomes clearer that this is the only chance. We have to talk about that, and that is what I have done.”

Biden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress: State Department