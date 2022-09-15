Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 204

Ukrainian military says there has been a significant decline in Russian shelling in some areas
The Ukrainian military announced that Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region has significantly decreased since the success of the counteroffensive there.
However, in its operational update, the military’s General Staff said that Russian artillery fire continued to bombard areas of Donetsk, especially around Bakhmut and Avdiivka. It also added Russian efforts to push forward in several districts of Donetsk had been rebuffed.
It also reported widespread Russian shelling of settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces are resisting efforts by Ukrainian forces to take territory in the direction of Mykolaiv and Kherson.
The military said that the Russians were trying to withdraw S-300 air defense systems “deep into the temporarily captured territories and into the territory of the Russian Federation.”
Russian air defenses have become more vulnerable since Ukraine acquired US-made the High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM).
The General Staff noted the Ukrainian Air Force had been active, carrying out 11 strikes, and Ukrainian missile units had attacked “areas of concentration of manpower and combat equipment of the enemy,” including in Kherson.
The threat of Russian cruise missile attacks still persists.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated on Telegram that eight Russian cruise missiles had been aimed at the city of Kryvyi Rih Wednesday. He said they targeted critical civil infrastructure, but there were no civilian victims.
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a minor car crash in Kyiv: President office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a minor car crash in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to a statement from the president’s press secretary.
The president was examined by a doctor and did not have any serious injuries, the statement said.
“In Kyiv, a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. Medics accompanying the Head of the state provided the driver of the car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance,” the statement read.
“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found. The law enforcement officers will find out all the circumstances of the accident,” it added.
Town near Kherson city cleared of Russian forces: Local Ukrainian official
The head of the Kherson city council says that Ukrainian forces have liberated a town on the northern approaches to the city.
The town of Kyselivka was liberated “in close proximity to the regional center itself. The occupiers are panicking, and the local population is in a state of expectation,” Oleksandr Samoilenko told Ukrainian television.
Samoilenko’s comments were not confirmed by the Ukrainian military.
Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for Operational Command South was asked about the reports and would only say that it is “really bad and dangerous for military personnel when officials and the media say anything about settlements that were not confirmed as liberated by the command.”
Recent satellite imagery showed a number of Russian military vehicles still in Kyselivka, which is on the main road linking Mykolaiv —which is held by the Ukrainians — and Kherson city, which is still occupied.
On Monday, the Institute for the Study of War announced that satellite imagery of known Russian positions in Kyselivka, which is 15 kilometers northwest of Kherson city, showed that all but four Russian vehicles had left previous forward positions.
“The apparent withdrawal of Russian troops from this position may compromise the Russians’ ability to defend the northwestern outskirts of Kherson City and suggests that Russian troops in this area perceive an imminent threat to their positions,” the ISW added.
Kyselivka is about 12 kilometers from Kherson’s airport, which has been used as a command post and base by Russian forces.
Putin gave “no indication” of change in his attitude on Russia’s war in Ukraine: German chancellor
There is “no indication” that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attitude regarding the war in Ukraine has changed, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a news conference on Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that he has now come to realize that it was a mistake to start this war, and there is no indication that new attitudes are now emerging,” Scholz said about his phone call with Putin on Tuesday.
Scholz added he urged Russia to withdraw its troops from the region.
“It is still right to talk to each other and to say what I have to say on these issues from my point of view, because I am strongly convinced that Russia must withdraw … so that peace has a chance in the region,” Scholz said, adding, “And every day it becomes clearer that this is the only chance. We have to talk about that, and that is what I have done.”
Biden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress: State Department
The Joe Biden administration is discussing with Congress “analogous measures” to impose on Russia in place of those carried by a “state sponsorship of terrorism” designation, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price has said.
“We’re discussing with Congress analogous measures,” Price told a news briefing, noting Biden’s recent statement that he would not approve designating Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”.
Zelensky pledges ‘victory’ on visit to liberated Kharkiv region
President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised “victory” on a visit to the strategic city of Izyum.
“Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village,” Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
“We are moving in only one direction – forward and towards victory,” he added.
Putin says ‘priority’ to send Ukraine’s grain to countries in need
President Vladimir Putin has told United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres during a phone call that the “priority” should be to send Ukrainian grain to countries in greatest need, the Kremlin has said.
During the conversation between the two men, “the attention was mainly focused on implementing the Istanbul agreements on exporting Ukrainian grain… Both sides emphasised the importance of meeting the needs, as a priority, of those in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America who need food,” the Russian presidency added in a statement.
Chance for peace ‘minimal’: UN chief
The prospects for peace in Ukraine are “minimal” at present, the United Nations chief has lamented after a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.
“I have the feeling we are still far away from peace. I would be lying if I would say it could happen soon,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres told a press conference.
“I have no illusion; at the present moment the chances of a peace deal are minimal,” he added, noting that even a ceasefire is “not in sight”.
US senators introduce bill to designate Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Democratic and Republican US senators have introduced legislation that would designate Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”, a label pushed for by Ukraine but opposed by President Joe Biden’s administration.
“The need for this measure is more pressing now than ever before,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the bill’s sponsors, told a news conference, citing the killings of civilians and other “brutal, cruel oppression” in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, another bill sponsor, said the designation would send a strong signal of support for Ukraine to Kyiv but also to US allies, while imposing stiff penalties on Russia like allowing it to be sued in US courts for its actions in Ukraine and tightening sanctions.
Putin hails ‘constructive cooperation’ with IAEA on Ukraine nuclear plant
President Vladimir Putin has hailed “constructive cooperation” with the UN’s nuclear watchdog over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspected the plant in early September following repeated bombardment.
The Kremlin announced that in a phone call with UN chief Antonio Guterres, “Vladimir Putin made a positive assessment of the constructive cooperation with the agency.”