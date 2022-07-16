Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 143

Russia’s DM pays surprise visit to Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected Russian troops involved in the ongoing military operation in neighboring Ukraine, the ministry revealed on Saturday.

Shoigu met the commanding officers of the ‘South’ and ‘Center’ troops, Army General Sergey Surovikin and Colonel General Alexander Lapin, as well as other senior commanding officers.

Shoigu stated that the troops should increase their activity in order to stop Kiev’s attacks against the civilian population.

Russia accused of using Ukraine nuclear plant as base

Russia is using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons including “missile systems” and shell the surrounding areas in Ukraine, according to an official with Kyiv’s nuclear agency. The president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant was “extremely tense”, with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling the plant. “The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the river Dnieper and the territory of Nikopol,” Petro Kotin stated in a televised interview, referring to the city across the water.

Ukraine says an estimated 70% of Russian attacks are on non-military targets

Ukraine’s defense ministry spokesperson claims up to 70% of Russian missile strikes are on peaceful cities and non-military targets.

Oleksandr Motuzyanyk stated only 30% of Russian missile strikes are on military targets.

“The remaining 70% of strikes are Russians deliberately attacking peaceful cities. Russia should be recognized as a terrorist country,” he added.

He went on to say, “The only way to stop this missile terror is to destroy the missiles that Russia launches over Ukraine.”

According to Motuzyanyk, the anti-aircraft systems worked “as well as it could” when Vinnytsia was attacked on Thursday.

“Two missiles out of five were shot down. If we had more powerful modern anti-aircraft weapons, we could destroy more of those Russian missiles. Today we need modern air defense,” Motuzyanyk continued.

Rocket attacks in Dnipro kill 3 people and injure 15

Rocket attacks in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least three people and injured 15 others, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

“We have hit along the Dnipro. Rockets hit the industrial enterprise and the busy street next to it,” Reznichenko said, adding that the scale of the destruction was still being assessed.

Dnipro City Council Deputy Mayor Mykhailo Lysenko stated on Friday that water interruptions might occur in the city due to the attack.

Russia threatens residents in occupied areas with expulsions

In occupied parts of Ukraine, pro-Russian administrations are threatening residents with expulsions to Ukrainian-controlled territory if they voice criticism of the new leadership. The measure aims to “maintain order” and counter “threats to socio-political stability,” according to decrees published in the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson. The deportations apply in the case of “denigration” of government organs and Russia’s foreign policy, as well as the Russian army and allied forces. Unauthorised demonstrations, disruption of school activities or and unauthorised political activity are also to be punished in this way, the dpa news agency reported.

US official dismisses Russia claim of military target in Vinnytsia