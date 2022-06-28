Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 125: World leaders condemn Russia deadly attack on Ukraine mall

Ukrainian representatives have requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council Tuesday to discuss the most recent Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian soil that have resulted in several civilian fatalities and several dozen injuries, Anatolii Zlenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s UN delegation, told CNN.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs will brief the council at the meeting, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, a UN spokesperson told CNN.

A Russian airstrike struck a bustling shopping mall in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine on Monday, setting the building ablaze and prompting concerns of mass casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the strike that up to 1,000 people were in the mall before the air raid was announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a strike on a mall in the city of Kremenchuk “one of the most daring terrorist acts in European history.”

“Peaceful city, ordinary shopping center, women inside, children, ordinary civilians. About 1,000 people were there before the air raid was announced,” Zelensky said in a video address posted on his social media accounts on Monday.

“Only wholly reckless terrorists, who have no place on earth, can strike missiles at such an object,” he added.

The Ukrainian president went on to say the attack was deliberate.

“This is not a mistaken hit of missiles. This is a planned Russian strike at this shopping center,” Zelensky continued, adding, “The rescue operation continues, but we must be aware that the losses can be significant.”

The Ukrainian president stated doctors had been dispatched from Kyiv to help treat the wounded and sent his condolences to the families of those who had died. He also called on people to follow warnings from the authorities.

“I ask everyone, whenever you hear the siren of the air alarm — please go to the shelter. Necessarily. Don’t ignore it,” he said, adding, “Russia will stop at nothing.”

US President Joe Biden plans to announce an extension of some of the increased US troop presence in Poland and changes to US deployments in several Baltic nations that he authorised ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NBC News has cited officials as saying.

The changes to the US troop footprint could affect countries such as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, NBC reported.

To the extent there could be new troops deploying to the region on a more permanent basis, officials said the number would be minimal, but several hundred could remain in Poland on a more permanent basis, NBC added.

Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava region military administration, has revised the death toll from Monday’s strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk to 15, according to a post on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, when updating the number of fatalities, Lunin indicated it could continue to climb, tweeting, “It is too early to talk about the final number of dead people.”

Ukrainian officials say at least 58 people were injured.

G7 leaders and US President Joe Biden have condemned the attack.

“Serious disruption” to Russian gas supplies to EU “likely”: Bloc’s energy chief

A “serious disruption” to the European Union’s gas supplies from Russia is “likely,” the bloc’s energy chief said on Monday, urging countries to step up their preparedness.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine we have known that a very serious disruption is possible, and now it seems likely. We have done much important work to be prepared for this. But now is the time to step it up,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson stated after a meeting of energy ministers from member states.

“The situation is deteriorating. While the gas supply to the member states is currently guaranteed, the security of supply risks are greater than ever,” she added, noting that Russian gas exports to the EU are half of what they were a year ago.

However, she said the security of supply risks were “not immediate” and the European gas system had “reacted well and so far has been able to absorb the cuts.”

Simson added the European Commission will propose an EU plan to prepare for further gas shocks in July, as Russia has already cut or reduced supplies to 12 of the bloc’s 27 member states.

“There can be no return to pre-war relationship with Russia”: German chancellor

There can be no return to what the ties with Russia were before the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday, adding that the war waged by Moscow is a “deep, deep cut in international relations.”

The war is “a matter of long-lasting changes that will shape international relations for a very, very long time,” Scholz said during a news conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany.

“In our relations with Russia there can be no going back to the time before the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

Despite uncertainty about how the world would change as a result of the war, the G7 members should “master this change” by “standing together and working together closely and in a spirit of trust,” he added.

“And that is what unites us: democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights,” he said.

Turkey’s concerns ‘all legitimate and must be addressed’: NATO chief

Turkey’s security concerns on Nordic membership bids are legitimate and must be addressed, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid, Stoltenberg said “no ally has suffered more at the hands of terrorists … including grievous attacks by the terrorist group PKK.”

The NATO chief added the alliance should redouble its efforts in the fight against terrorism, and a special session devoted to NATO’s counterterrorism efforts will be convened during the summit in the Spanish capital.

“We are now working together on an agreement between Sweden, Finland, and our ally Turkey to further address security concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism,” Stoltenberg continued.

G7 leaders condemn “abominable” attack on Ukraine shopping mall

G7 leaders condemned the “abominable” attack on a Ukraine shopping mall in a joint statement on Monday.

“We, the Leaders of the G7, solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk,” the statement reads.

“Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account,” it continues.

“We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on Ukraine,” the statement said.

At least 13 people have died so far in the attack, and 58 people have been injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

In a video address posted earlier Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated about 1,000 people may have been in the building when it was struck.

Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia

Canada has announced more measures including additional sanctions and a ban on the export of technologies that could help improve Russia’s defence manufacturing capability.

The new sanctions would target six individuals and 46 entities linked to the Russian defence sectors, 15 Ukrainians supporting Russia, and 13 individuals and two entities in Belarus, according to a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.

Canada also intends to introduce sanctions against Russian state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and entities, according to the statement.

UN spokesman says attack on Ukraine shopping mall ‘deplorable’

The United Nations is concerned about the intensifying fighting in Ukraine and the “deplorable” attack on a shopping mall, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said.

“It is deplorable, to say the least. Any sort of civilian infrastructure, which includes obviously shopping malls, and civilians should never ever be targeted,” Dujarric told reporters.

Biden condemns Kremenchuk strike: “Russia’s attack on civilians at a shopping mall is cruel”

In a tweet Monday, US President Joe Biden, who’s in Germany attending the G7 summit, condemned a Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, writing, “Russia’s attack on civilians at a shopping mall is cruel. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

“As demonstrated at the G7 Summit, the U.S. along with our allies and partners will continue to hold Russia accountable for such atrocities and support Ukraine’s defense,” Biden added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also voiced horror at Russia’s deadly strike on a crowded mall and vowed to hold Moscow responsible.

“The world is horrified by Russia’s missile strike today, which hit a crowded Ukrainian shopping mall – the latest in a string of atrocities,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

“We will continue to support our Ukrainian partners and hold Russia, including those responsible for atrocities, to account,” he continued.

France says Russia must answer for missile strike on Ukrainian mall

Russia must answer for the deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre, France’s Foreign Ministry has said, condemning the attack.

“Russia must answer for these acts. France supports the fight against impunity in Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman added in a statement.

Ukraine mall attack shows “depths” of Putin’s “cruelty and barbarism”: Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the attack at a mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday showed the “depths of cruelty and barbarism” to which Russian President Vladimir Putin would sink to, the UK’s PA news agency reported.

“This appalling attack has shown once again the depths of cruelty and barbarism to which the Russian leader will sink,” Johnson stated.

More than 1,000 people were inside the mall when a Russian missile was fired at the building, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Once again our thoughts are with the families of innocent victims in Ukraine. Putin must realize that his behavior will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the Ukraine and every other G7 country to stand by the Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the British prime minister added.

Biden raises US tariff rate on certain Russian imports to 35 percent

United States President Joe Biden has raised the tariff rate on certain Russian imports to 35 percent as a result of suspending Russia’s “most favoured nation” trading status over its war in Ukraine, according to a proclamation issued by the White House.

The higher 35 percent duty applies to imports of “certain other products of the Russian Federation, the importation of which has not already been prohibited,” the proclamation said.

The Biden administration previously banned US imports of Russian petroleum and energy products, fish, seafood, alcoholic beverages and non-industrial diamonds. An annex listing the products subject to the higher duty was not immediately available.

‘Russia’s inhumanity has no limits’: Ukraine mission to the EU

Ukraine’s mission to the EU has said on Twitter that rescuers are trying to extinguish the fire at a Kremenchuk shopping mall that was struck by Russian missiles.

“Russia’s inhumanity has no limits. We call on partners to #ArmUkraineNow and stop Russian war crimes against Ukrainian people,” it added.