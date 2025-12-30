Russia shows no proof of alleged drone attack on Putin home: Ukraine

“Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged ‘attack on Putin’s residence’,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a post on X.

He added, “And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened.”

The Kremlin has announced it would not provide evidence for an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on one of Putin’s residences, as the drones were all shot down and Russia’s military typically handles such inquiries.

“I don’t think there should be any evidence if such a massive drone attack is being carried out, which, thanks to the well-coordinated work of the air defence system, was shot down,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

Peskov also stated that Russia would “toughen” its negotiating stance in talks on ending the Ukraine war following the alleged attack, which Kyiv denies.