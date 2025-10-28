Media WireEurope

Russia says Ukraine drone attack targets Moscow for second night in row

By IFP Media Wire
Ukraine War

Ukraine targeted Moscow with drone attacks for the second night in row, the Russian defence ministry and Moscow's mayor announced on Tuesday.

The Russian defence ministry announced in a statement its air defence units destroyed 17 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one flying towards Moscow and 13 over the Kaluga region which borders the Moscow region to its northeast.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that emergency services were dispatched to the site where the drone heading towards Moscow fell.

There were no reports of damage, but Russia rarely discloses the full-scale impact of Ukrainian strikes inside its territory unless civilians or civilian objects are involved.

Russia’s air defence units destroyed the remaining three drones over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine to its west and Kaluga region to its northeast.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, wrote on Telegram that one civilian was hospitalised as a result of the attack.

Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

On Monday, Russia noted it had downed 34 Ukrainian drones that were targeting Moscow.

