Russia says Ukraine drone attack targets Moscow for second night in row

There were no reports of damage, but Russia rarely discloses the full-scale impact of Ukrainian strikes inside its territory unless civilians or civilian objects are involved.

Russia’s air defence units destroyed the remaining three drones over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine to its west and Kaluga region to its northeast.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, wrote on Telegram that one civilian was hospitalised as a result of the attack.

Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

On Monday, Russia noted it had downed 34 Ukrainian drones that were targeting Moscow.