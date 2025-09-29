Russia says Tomahawk missile supplies from US won’t be game changer for Ukraine

“Even if it happens that the United States sends its Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, currently there is no cure-all that could be a game changer on the front lines for the Kiev regime. No magical weapons exist, and Tomahawk or other missiles simply won’t be a game changer,” Peskov said when asked to comment on Washington’s statements about the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.

Moscow has heard Washington’s statements about possible Tomahawk cruise missile deliveries to Kiev and is thoroughly analyzing them, Peskov stated.

“We have heard these statements. We are thoroughly analyzing them. Our military specialists are closely monitoring it,” he added, responding to a question about the Kremlin’s assessment of statements regarding the US supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, as well as the possibility that strikes against Russia with these missiles could be conducted with the consent of US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance stated that Washington is weighing selling Tomahawk missiles to its NATO allies for them to send those to Kiev, with the “final determination” being up to US leader Donald Trump.