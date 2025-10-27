Russia says major Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow repelled

In a series of posts late Sunday to early Monday, the official said the large-scale raid involved at least 37 drones, adding that emergency services were working at the sites where debris fell. He provided no data on casualties or damage on the ground.

According to the SHOT Telegram channel, explosions were heard across the Ramensky District, Podolsk, Klimovsk, Domodedovo, Kolomna, and Troitsk — all suburban towns located to the south and southeast of Moscow. There were no reports of injuries or damage on the ground, the outlet said.

The Russian authorities imposed temporary flight restrictions at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, both around 40km south and southeast of Moscow, respectively.

On Saturday, Moscow also came under a drone attack, although it only involved seven drones.

Ukraine has routinely launched long-range drone raids deep into Russia, targeting energy sites, critical infrastructure, and residential areas. Moscow has denounced the attacks as “acts of terrorism.”