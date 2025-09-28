Media WireEurope

Russia says has no intentions to attack NATO, EU

By IFP Media Wire

Moscow harbors no aggressive plans toward its Western EU and NATO neighbors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has assured.

Addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, the official dismissed claims made by certain European officials, according to whom the Kremlin is considering attacking NATO in the coming years.

”Russia has not had such intentions,” Lavrov insisted, echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin, who previously described such speculations as “nonsense.”

According to the official, Moscow has repeatedly invited NATO member states to work out “legally binding security guarantees” in Europe, but the West has ignored these overtures.

The Russian diplomat expressed concern over the fact that certain EU and NATO officials “are beginning to seriously talk about a third world war as a potential scenario.”

He accused the Western powers of seeking to impose their unipolar approaches on the entire global community while ignoring other nations’ legitimate interests.

Lavrov also stated that the Russian military never intentionally launches kamikaze drones or missiles toward NATO member states.

Earlier this month, Poland accused Russia of sending a volley of unmanned aerial vehicles into its airspace – an allegation Moscow has denied.

According to subsequent media reports, the drones may have been decoys that strayed off course due to electronic warfare measures.

