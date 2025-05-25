Media WireEurope

Russia says Putin’s helicopter was caught in Ukrainian drone swarm

By IFP Media Wire

The helicopter carrying Vladimir Putin was caught in the “epicenter” of a massive Ukrainian drone attack while the the Russian president was visiting Kursk Region earlier this week, Yury Dashkin, a commander of an air defense division, has disclosed.

Putin traveled to Russia’s Kursk Region on Tuesday for the first time since it was fully liberated from Ukrainian forces in April.

In an interview with the channel Russia 1 aired on Sunday, Dashkin revealed that Putin’s helicopter had found itself “in the epicenter of an operation to repel a massive drone attack by the enemy” in Kursk Region.

Kiev launched an “unprecedented” UAV assault on the region when the president was there, with Russian air defenses destroying 46 incoming fixed-wing UAVs, according to Dashkin.

“I would like to stress the fact that the intensity of the attacks during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s aircraft over the territory of Kursk Region increased significantly,” he added.

The air defense units in the area had to “simultaneously conduct anti-aircraft combat and ensure the safety of the president’s helicopter in the air. The task was accomplished. The attack of the enemy drones was repelled, with all aerial targets being hit,” Dashkin stated.

Ukraine significantly intensified its drone strikes inside Russia this past week.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks