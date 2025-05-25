Putin traveled to Russia’s Kursk Region on Tuesday for the first time since it was fully liberated from Ukrainian forces in April.

In an interview with the channel Russia 1 aired on Sunday, Dashkin revealed that Putin’s helicopter had found itself “in the epicenter of an operation to repel a massive drone attack by the enemy” in Kursk Region.

Kiev launched an “unprecedented” UAV assault on the region when the president was there, with Russian air defenses destroying 46 incoming fixed-wing UAVs, according to Dashkin.

“I would like to stress the fact that the intensity of the attacks during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s aircraft over the territory of Kursk Region increased significantly,” he added.

The air defense units in the area had to “simultaneously conduct anti-aircraft combat and ensure the safety of the president’s helicopter in the air. The task was accomplished. The attack of the enemy drones was repelled, with all aerial targets being hit,” Dashkin stated.

Ukraine significantly intensified its drone strikes inside Russia this past week.